2022 Subaru BRZ U.S. Configurator Reveals Unexpected Features for a Sports Car

2022 Subaru BRZ U.S. online configurator accessible Priced from $27,995, the BRZ Premium gets standard LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance rubber, keyless entry & go, Starlink infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Torsen limited-slip differential and track-tested suspension.Named the BRZ Limited , the range-topper has an MSRP of $30,495, adding 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, adaptive headlights, and leather/Ultrasuede upholstery in the cabin. And since it doesn’t cost anything to configure the 2022 BRZ, we went for this grade, in the Blue Pearl exterior paint finish, ticking pretty much every available box.From the STI-branded parts to the trunk lid spoiler, rear bumper diffuser, fender vent accents, and auto-dimming rearview mirror, all of them are present on this car. Moreover, we also chose some options normally reserved for high-riders, which target pet owners. These include the different-sized harnesses, carrier and mobile bed, and travel bowls for water and snacks. In total, the most expensive 2022 Subaru BRZ that money can buy in the United States costs almost $40,000, before destination and dealer fees.Power is supplied by the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine in both versions. It kicks out 228 hp (231 ps / 170) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, and comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission. The six-speed automatic gearbox is available as an option, for an extra $1,600 over the recommended retail price, and choosing it will also get you the EyeSight suite of driver assistance gear. The bundle brings stuff such as the lane departure warning, high-beam assist, pre-collision braking, and adaptive cruise control. These join the standard lead vehicle start alert and sway warning systems.2022 Subaru BRZ U.S. online configurator accessible here