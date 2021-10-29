Toyota bZ4X Adopts Steering Yoke and Offers 500 Km (311 Miles) of Range

Toyota has finally revealed more information and official pictures of its new electric SUV. The bZ4X will be put for sale by mid-2022, but it already presented elements that will make fans scratch their heads. The most important one is the One Grip Control, which offers a steering yoke instead of the steering wheel. And that’s just part of the puzzle.
One Grip Control stands for a mix of steer-by-wire with something similar to Peugeot’s i-Cockpit. The yoke sits low, making the instrument panel more visible thanks to that: there’s nothing between the driver and the gauges. Curiously, Toyota does not name it as a steering yoke: it prefers to call it a "uniquely shaped steering wheel."
Tesla fans will say that’s precisely what the company did with the Model S Plaid, but there’s a big difference. The One Motion Grip has no mechanical connections between the steering yoke and the wheels, which is kind of frightening. Some companies have proposed doing so, but the bZ4X may be the first production vehicle to deliver that.
Without a physical connection, lock-to-lock is set “at around 150 degrees,” as Toyota states. That means you don’t have to cross your arms while maneuvering the car. Tesla kept the same lock-to-lock relation it had with a steering wheel with its steering yoke, which generated all the criticism around it. Toyota presented images of a regular steering wheel, which must mean that the One Motion Grip will be optional.
Regarding the bZ4X technical specs, it is a 4.69-meter (184.7 inches) long SUV that is 1.86 m (73.2 in) wide, 1.65 m (65 in) tall (counting its antenna), and has a wheelbase of 2.86 m (112.6 in). The car is built over a new platform that Toyota said it developed with Subaru.
Underneath the floor sits a 71.4 kWh battery pack that delivers up to 500 kilometers (311 miles) of range in its FWD version and 460 km (280 mi) of range in the AWD derivative, all under the WLTP testing cycle. Working at 355V, it does not offer the quick charging capabilities of systems that operate at 800V or higher.
The video below about the bZ4X also shows it will not have a frunk. Toyota chose to put a lot of mechanical elements under the hood, which will make some criticize the vehicle as they did the ID vehicles from Volkswagen. Ford has given both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning a frunk, something Tesla has offered since the Model S.
This is a developing story.
Tesla fans will say that’s precisely what the company did with the Model S Plaid, but there’s a big difference. The One Motion Grip has no mechanical connections between the steering yoke and the wheels, which is kind of frightening. Some companies have proposed doing so, but the bZ4X may be the first production vehicle to deliver that.
Without a physical connection, lock-to-lock is set “at around 150 degrees,” as Toyota states. That means you don’t have to cross your arms while maneuvering the car. Tesla kept the same lock-to-lock relation it had with a steering wheel with its steering yoke, which generated all the criticism around it. Toyota presented images of a regular steering wheel, which must mean that the One Motion Grip will be optional.
Regarding the bZ4X technical specs, it is a 4.69-meter (184.7 inches) long SUV that is 1.86 m (73.2 in) wide, 1.65 m (65 in) tall (counting its antenna), and has a wheelbase of 2.86 m (112.6 in). The car is built over a new platform that Toyota said it developed with Subaru.
Underneath the floor sits a 71.4 kWh battery pack that delivers up to 500 kilometers (311 miles) of range in its FWD version and 460 km (280 mi) of range in the AWD derivative, all under the WLTP testing cycle. Working at 355V, it does not offer the quick charging capabilities of systems that operate at 800V or higher.
The video below about the bZ4X also shows it will not have a frunk. Toyota chose to put a lot of mechanical elements under the hood, which will make some criticize the vehicle as they did the ID vehicles from Volkswagen. Ford has given both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning a frunk, something Tesla has offered since the Model S.
This is a developing story.