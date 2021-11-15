Subaru Puts a Price Tag on the 2022 Crosstrek in the U.S., CVT Ain’t Going Nowhere

Subaru has released the official pricing details for the 2022 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid in the United States. The compact model is up for grabs and will start arriving at dealers nationwide in the first quarter of next year.
Trim levels include the Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited when it comes to the 2022 Crosstrek, while the 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single specification.
Sporting power door locks and side mirrors, keyless entry, 6.5-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, and carpeted floor mats, the Base starts at $22,245, excluding the $1,325 destination charge. The Premium can be yours from $23,595 and brings an enhanced variant of the infotainment system, six-speaker audio, heated front seats, windshield and side mirrors, two USB ports, dusk-sensing headlights, front fog lamps, and a few other features.
For the 2022 Crosstrek Sport, you are looking at a minimum of $26,795. This version brings hill descent control, additional driving modes named Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud to optimize traction, bespoke wheel design, and gunmetal look for the grille, side mirror caps, and logos. Additional gunmetal accents, as well as carbon-fiber trim, together with the water-repellant upholstery with yellow stitching, are found inside. The Limited comes with 18-inch alloys, body-color side mirror casings with integrated turn signals, LED headlights, DRLs and fog lamps, leather upholstery, power-adjustable driver’s seat, 8-inch infotainment, and multifunction color LCD, from $28,295.
The 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid is equipped with all the amenities found in the Limited, while sporting unique exterior and interior trim and one option package. The Starlink Connected Services, with Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer, are exclusive to this grade that kicks off at $35,645. Powering it is a 2.0-liter boxer engine and two electric motors hooked up to a CVT and all-wheel drive. Despite being called a hybrid, it is actually a plug-in hybrid, capable of driving 17 miles (27 km) on pure electricity and 480 miles (772 km) in total. It also qualifies for the $4,502 Federal tax credit and rebates of up to $1,500 in certain states.
Getting the Sport and Limited variants of the 2022 Crosstrek means having to live with the 2.5-liter boxer engine, rated at 182 horsepower, and connected to a CVT. An eight-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters is standard on all models, save for the Base. Speaking of which, the Base and Premium use a 2.0-liter boxer unit with 152 hp. The CVT is optional here, as both have a standard six-speed manual transmission.
