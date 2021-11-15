Subaru Puts a Price Tag on the 2022 Crosstrek in the U.S., CVT Ain’t Going Nowhere

More on this:

1 Subaru Unveils 2023 Solterra EV SUV, On Sale Globally Mid-2022

2 The 2022 WRX: A Series of Ugly Releases or a Case of an Emotionally Passionate Fan-Base?

3 The Subaru Rally Car That Started It All Is For Sale

4 The Subaru Crosstrek Is America's Fastest-Selling New Car, Study Finds

5 Ford Is After 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Potential Buyers With the Bronco Sport