Subaru Unveiling New Look 2023 Solterra EV SUV During Online Event Tonight

The Solterra is built on the e-SUBARU Global Platform and it’s anthat offers ample back-seat and cargo room and a long list of advanced safety technology features including Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and additional ground clearance.The Solterra for the 2023 model year is set to be available for sale in mid-2022 and the company.Initial images of the proposed 2023 Solterra appeared to be very like the Toyota bZ4X concept unveiled earlier this year. While the new five-seat Solterra SUV was developed in conjunction with Toyota, the new car differs in a number of ways.This Solterra has been built as an entrant to the ‘C-segment’ market which includes vehicles such as the BMW X1 or an Audi Q3.Subaru’s reputation was cemented on the world rally racing stage and with their iconic “built with love” ad campaign, and there’s little doubt that the Solterra will borrow heavily from the lessons learned from that rally experience. The Solterra will join a lineup that has included the Crosstrek PHEV The Solterra features a 201 hp electric motor in the front-wheel drive version and a twin-motor combination for the all-wheel drive variant which boasts a total output of 215 hp. According to Subaru that should allow the Solterra to cover 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration from 8.4 to 7.7 seconds. Power is produced by a 71.4battery mounted under the floor, which enables a range of somewhere around 500 km (310 miles) for the front wheel drive version and 460 km (285 miles) for the heavieroffering.As for reliability, Subaru says that 96 percent of all Subaru vehicles are still on the road today and add the Solterra will become a member of “a family of safe and long-lasting vehicles.”This new Subaru Solterra will go on sale in mid-2022.