Subaru Unveiling New Look 2023 Solterra EV SUV During Online Event Tonight

The Solterra is Subaru’s first all-electric SUV and the company calls it the most technologically advanced Subaru to date. Subaru calls the Solterra the “first EV SUV that is Subaru off-road and all-weather capable.” 19 photos SUV that offers ample back-seat and cargo room and a long list of advanced safety technology features including Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and additional ground clearance.



The Solterra for the 2023 model year is set to be available for sale in mid-2022 and the company.



Initial images of the proposed



This Solterra has been built as an entrant to the ‘C-segment’ market which includes vehicles such as the BMW X1 or an Audi Q3.



Subaru’s reputation was cemented on the world rally racing stage and with their iconic “built with love” ad campaign, and there’s little doubt that the Solterra will borrow heavily from the lessons learned from that rally experience. The Solterra will join a lineup that has included the



The Solterra features a 201 hp electric motor in the front-wheel drive version and a twin-motor combination for the all-wheel drive variant which boasts a total output of 215 hp. According to Subaru that should allow the Solterra to cover 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration from 8.4 to 7.7 seconds. Power is produced by a 71.4 kWh battery mounted under the floor, which enables a range of somewhere around 500 km (310 miles) for the front wheel drive version and 460 km (285 miles) for the heavier AWD offering.



As for reliability, Subaru says that 96 percent of all Subaru vehicles are still on the road today and add the Solterra will become a member of “a family of safe and long-lasting vehicles.”



This new Subaru Solterra will go on sale in mid-2022.



