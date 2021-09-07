Toyota Promises the bZ4X Battery Pack Will Retain 90% of Capacity In a Decade

Toyota already sold a pure EV. It was the RAV4 EV. In its first generation, it used nickel-metal hydride batteries and a heat pump. The second one had a Tesla battery pack. It seemed that the company would take a long time to sell an EV again, but then it announced the bZ4X. Toyota’s new electric SUV would have a battery pack that would retain 90% of its capacity after a decade. It would also be 30% less expensive than those used by competitors.

15 photos