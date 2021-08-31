Subaru Tips New Look Info And Images of the Upcoming 2023 Solterra

3 Subaru Reveals Surprisingly Lower U.S. Pricing of $27,995 for All-New 2022 BRZ

The Solterra is Subaru’s first all-electric SUV, and the company says it represents the most technologically advanced Subaru to date. 9 photos SUV offers ample back-seat and cargo room and will be jam-packed with advanced safety technology. The Solterra is built from Subaru SUV DNA and will include Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with additional ground clearance.



The Solterra for the 2023 model year is set to go on sale in mid-2022.



You might believe this Subaru looks eerily familiar to something you’ve seen before, and you’d be correct. The 2023 Solterra appears very similar to the



As to the size of this



If you haven’t been following the plot, Subaru built their reputation on the world rally stage and with their iconic “built with love” ad campaign, but as to their participation in the EV market, they’ve proved strangely quiet. There was the



Subaru calls the Solterra the “first EV SUV that is Subaru off-road and all-weather capable.”



There are as yet no details available from Subaru as to the powerplant, battery layout or drivetrain specifics, but it should be a safe bet that those details will be coming very soon based on the proposed release date of the Solterra.



And if you’re worried about reliability, Subaru is there with an answer. They say that 96 percent of all Subaru vehicles are still on the road today and add the Solterra will join “a family of safe and long-lasting vehicles.”



