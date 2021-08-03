50 Years Ago, Two Men Took the Ultimate Drive. On Another World

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Off-Road Trim Level Teased

We associate Subaru with all-wheel drive and boxer engines, but the Japanese automaker isn’t an off-road brand on the same level as Jeep. Be that as it may, the Outback Wilderness is a stellar off-road station wagon. 64 photos



And finally, the most capable Forester of them all is expected to receive hex-designed fog lights with light-emitting diodes, an anti-glare hood decal in matte black, the window trim in black, and copper-finished tow hooks. Introduced in March 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Wilderness family is going to welcome the Forester in a matter of weeks. The automaker doesn’t mention the Forester nameplate in the following release, but Subaru of New England has confirmed the Forester Wilderness back in the spring.Here’s a quote from the dealership’s general manager Jeffrey T. Ruble from March 23rd: “This year alone, we are launching the all-new 2022 BRZ, 2022 WRX, and 2022 Subaru Forester and Outback Wilderness editions.”Just like the Outback, the Forester employs the Subaru Global Platform vehicle architecture. The SGP is also utilized by the upcoming WRX , but that’s a story for another time. What I’m trying to say here is that Subaru is likely to mirror the off-road goodies of the Outback Wilderness on the Forester Wilderness, starting with the 2.4-liter turbocharged FA24 engine.The force-fed powerplant is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, and obviously enough, a continuously variable transmission is the only transmission available in the Outback Wilderness.Customers of the overlanding crossover should also look forward to 4.44:1 final-drive ratios up front and out back (pun intended), along with a Wilderness-exclusive advanced feature for the X-MODE system. More to the point, X-MODE automatically switches from low-speed managed driving to speeds over 25 miles per hour (40 kph) without any interruption.It’s safe to assume the Forester Wilderness will feature Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain rubber mounted on 17-inch alloys finished in matte black, along with 0.8 inches (2 centimeters) of additional ground clearance.And finally, the most capable Forester of them all is expected to receive hex-designed fog lights with light-emitting diodes, an anti-glare hood decal in matte black, the window trim in black, and copper-finished tow hooks.

Editor's note: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness pictured in the gallery. 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness pictured in the gallery.

