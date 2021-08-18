2022 Subaru WRX Debut Postponed After NYAS Cancellation, Now Slated as "Coming Soon"

The second half of the month should have been a massive treat for Japanese sports car fans. We just ogled at the V6-equipped 2023 Nissan Z and Subaru should have prepared all the bells and whistles for the 2022 WRX come August 19th. It did not go as planned, though.
The reveal date was chosen to coincide with the debut of the 2021 New York Auto Show. But the event had to be canceled because of you know who, and that left Subaru hanging in the air with their world reveal. Fret not, because the 2022 Subaru WRX is coming... sometime.
A new video (embedded below) teasing the fans with some high-speed driving was just released on social media, but there’s massive ambiguity as to exactly when the 2022 WRX will be showcased in all its glory. So, the August 19th date is probably out the window, as the Japanese automaker has signaled, “the most exciting WRX ever is coming soon.”
There’s no exact date this time around, only quick mentions that Subaru’s WRX has been “engineered to thrill,” so it’s probably “everything your right foot has been waiting for.” They also have an online portal where people can sign up for updates, and that is all. Aside from the glorious desert action – probably captured by way of drone footage, judging from the angles deployed by the filmmakers.
As such, don’t expect to catch up too many glimpses of the vehicle from close by. Luckily, it all starts with a quick shot of the cockpit where a manual transmission is showcased in all its stick shift glory. Then it’s all about the dust and some high-speed driving.
We also noticed the 2022 WRX is dressed up in a shiny orange paintjob, so we are almost certain the hero color isn’t going to be the World Rally Blue on this occasion. Hopefully, the latter still finds a place in the lineup as a nod to great times past – and present, considering Travis Pastrana’s recent record run at the 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb.
