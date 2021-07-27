2022 Subaru WRX Previewed In Teaser, Will Debut At Ny Auto Show

Subaru's 2022 WRX will be officially unveiled on August 19th, 2021. If the date sounds familiar, it should, because that is when the New York auto show takes place, and Subaru has selected that event to reveal the latest version of its turbocharged, boxer-engined, all-wheel-drive sedan.
While the teaser image does not reveal that much, we can distinguish a red WRX in a cloud of dust, and the company's website even has a teaser video, which reveals a bit more. The car will come with black rims, dual exhaust tips, and a rear diffuser integrated into the bumper.
You do not need to see the video twice to notice the tachometer, which has a redline starting at 6000 rpm. The gauge cluster comes with red dials, while the numbers and letters are in white. The gunmetal gray or black wheels hide a set of dark gray calipers, and the lower edges of the bumpers have black accents, just like the wheel arches.
The teaser video on Subaru's website also allows us to hear the growl of the flat-four engine, which is rare in today's automotive universe. According to previous rumors and leaked information, the upcoming 2022 Subaru WRX is set to have a 2.4-liter engine that could pump up to 300 horsepower to its symmetrical all-wheel drive system.
The ongoing model provides 268 hp from its 2.0-liter flat-four, so it would be reasonable to see 300 hp for the 2022 WRX. Once this model debuts, we should see an even more powerful WRX STI. As tradition dictates, the WRX STI is set to get not just more power, but also better brakes, a beefed-up transmission, stronger differentials, and a stiffer suspension setup.
With all the above into consideration, we must note that it is interesting to see an all-new car that still comes with analog dials, at least for the tachometer and water temperature gauge. This is a nice touch that Subaru fans will surely appreciate.
