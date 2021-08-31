Motional and Hyundai Motor Group Roll Out Their IONIQ 5 Robotaxi

Motional has been deeply involved in developing driverless technology for decades, and via their joint venture with automotive tech firm Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group, the company says they’re uniquely positioned to “fundamentally change the way the world moves.”
Headquartered in Boston and operating locations in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Singapore and Seoul, Motional has made its mission to develop and deploy driverless technology via public and private partnerships. The company is focused on commercializing such technologies and are already underway bringing driverless operations to public roads and integrating their technology with the ride-share industry.
Hyundai Motor Group and Motional have now unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi.
This all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxi marks Motional’s first commercial vehicle and the companies say it is slated to be used in a fully driverless public ride-hail service beginning in 2023.
The robotaxi is based on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. It also happens to be a zero tailpipe-emission vehicle and represents what the companies say is “the convergence of the two most transformative technologies in mobility: electrification and autonomy.”
The IONIQ 5 robotaxi begins transporting passengers in 2023 through a partnership with Lyft.
Hyundai says the vehicle’s sensor suite included in the exterior distinguishes the robotaxi from human-piloted vehicles and it uses more than 30 sensors which take advantage of cameras, radars, and lidar, to provide 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long-range detection of objects to assure safe autonomous operation in various driving environments.
It does so with Motional’s technology which includes advanced machine learning systems which have been implemented with decades of real-world data.
Built atop the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi interior provides passengers with a spacious, comfortable place to work, relax, or socialize as they travel.
Hyundai says the interior will also include a suite of rider-focused interfaces to allow passengers to intuitively interact with the vehicle. These features include the ability to direct the robotaxi to make an extra or unplanned stop.
Hyundai Motor Group and Motional have now unveiled the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi.
This all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxi marks Motional’s first commercial vehicle and the companies say it is slated to be used in a fully driverless public ride-hail service beginning in 2023.
The robotaxi is based on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. It also happens to be a zero tailpipe-emission vehicle and represents what the companies say is “the convergence of the two most transformative technologies in mobility: electrification and autonomy.”
The IONIQ 5 robotaxi begins transporting passengers in 2023 through a partnership with Lyft.
Hyundai says the vehicle’s sensor suite included in the exterior distinguishes the robotaxi from human-piloted vehicles and it uses more than 30 sensors which take advantage of cameras, radars, and lidar, to provide 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long-range detection of objects to assure safe autonomous operation in various driving environments.
It does so with Motional’s technology which includes advanced machine learning systems which have been implemented with decades of real-world data.
Built atop the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi interior provides passengers with a spacious, comfortable place to work, relax, or socialize as they travel.
Hyundai says the interior will also include a suite of rider-focused interfaces to allow passengers to intuitively interact with the vehicle. These features include the ability to direct the robotaxi to make an extra or unplanned stop.