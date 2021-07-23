Subaru Reveals Surprisingly Lower U.S. Pricing of $27,995 for All-New 2022 BRZ

In this day and age when life becomes more expensive with each passing day, an automaker not announcing an increase in price for one of its popular models is now a celebrated exception to the norm. So, we advise General Motors to have a second look at how Subaru positioned the MSRP of its all-new, second-generation 2022 BRZ sports coupe. Perhaps they’ll be inspired to positively surprise use for the 2023 model year of the Corvette – since the 2022MY chance has already slipped away.
To be frank, the biggest Detroit automaker did give us the 2022 GMC Sierra HD with the same starting price as last year, but the tough truck also didn’t feature any changes whatsoever. As opposed to the 2022 Subaru BRZ, which is brand new as it starts a new lease of life with the second generation.
It’s also cheaper compared to the outgoing 2020 BRZ Limited, which has a starting price of $28,845 (tS goes for $31,495). Meanwhile, the Japanese company has revealed the 2022 BRZ will hit nationwide dealerships this fall with “more power, more precise handling, and refined design.”
Not to mention the rear-wheel-drive sports car will come with a base MSRP of $27,995 (plus $960 for destination & delivery) and a choice of two grades: Premium and Limited. Adding the optional six-speed auto box will hike the quota to $29,595 for the Premium trim, while the 2022 BRZ Limited goes for $30,495 and $32,295, respectively.
Sure, one can argue that Subaru reshuffled the grade levels. But the 2022 BRZ Premium still comes with more of everything. There’s a larger 2.4-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine with 228 hp (as opposed to 2.0-liter and 205 hp) and an eight-inch Starlink Multimedia Plus infotainment system (up from seven inches before). Also, for the first time on the BRZ, Subaru offers the Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology bundle on the models equipped with automatic transmission.
