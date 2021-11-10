Subaru’s Almost Ready to Present the 2023 Solterra EV, Watch the Unveiling Here

Set to open its gates next week, the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show will host the world premiere of several new models. One of them will be the Subaru Solterra, a battery-electric crossover, which is set to take the event by storm.
However, before it officially touches down in the City of Angels, the 2023 Subaru Solterra will be unveiled online. The presentation is scheduled to take place later today, at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PDT / Nov. 11 1:30 a.m. CET), and will be streamed over the web, taking around 20 minutes, according to the Japanese automaker.
Now, it may look like we don’t know much about the Subaru Solterra, but we actually do. That’s because it was jointly developed with the Toyota bZ4X, the brand’s first of seven members of the electric bZ lineup, and looks virtually identical to it. Sure, we can expect some minor tweaks on the outside, but all you have to do to see what it will look like is to check out the bZ4X and imagine it with Subaru logos.
The overall footprint should be identical too, with the Toyota bZ4X measuring 4,690 mm (184.6 in) from bumper to bumper, being 1,850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1,650 mm (65 in) tall, and having a 2,850 mm (112.2 in) mm long wheelbase. It tips the scales at around 2 tons (~4,400 lbs), and is built around the e-TNGA platform, which will become the foundation stone of the Subaru Solterra as well.
Like its cousin from Toyota, the Solterra might launch with a 201 hp electric motor in the front-wheel drive variant, and a twin-motor combo in the all-wheel drive model. The latter has a total output of 215 hp, helping drop the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration from 8.4 to 7.7 seconds. Power is supplied by a 71.4 kWh battery mounted under the floor, which enables a WLTP range of around 500 km (310 miles) for the FWD variant, and 460 km (285 miles) for the AWD, which is heavier.
