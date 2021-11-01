Subaru and Soccer Club Philadelphia Union Unveil Esports Gaming Center at MLS Stadium

Subaru and MLS club Philadelphia Union have unveiled the so-called Subaru Esports Hub, a modern Esports facility within the stadium, featuring 12 gaming stations with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well 12 large 27-inch curved monitors with 1080p resolution and 114hz refresh rate. On the walls, you’ll see three 65-inch TVs on which guests can catch the latest sports games or favorite Twitch stream.
Other available goodies include the noise cancelling headphones with THX spatial Audio, and games such as FIFA 22, Rocket League and DiRT 3 – with more titles set to be added in the future.
The Subaru Esports Hub will be open to fans on gameday and can also be reserved for birthday parties, tournaments and corporate outings during non-gamedays. If it is a gameday, keep in mind that you will need a ticket in order to access the location and there will be a 30-minute limit, unless there’s no other guest waiting their turn.
If you ask us, the most appropriate video game you can play during a soccer match is of course, EA’s FIFA 22 title, which by the way should be experienced on the PS5 rather than the PS4. This is because only on next-generation consoles can you take advantage of FIFA 22’s HyperMotion technology, which integrates advanced full-team mocap data and machine learning in order to improve gameplay.
It’s not just a gimmick, because it really does deliver a more realistic, responsive and fluid experience, as EA would put it.
As for the Union, Philly’s own soccer team has performed really well this year and currently sits in second place within the Eastern Conference with a total of 53 points – tied with third-place Nashville and three points clear of New York City FC. First-place club New England Revolution is however beyond reach, with a total of 73 points going into the playoffs.
