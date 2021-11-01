Subaru and Soccer Club Philadelphia Union Unveil Esports Gaming Center at MLS Stadium

Subaru and MLS club Philadelphia Union have unveiled the so-called Subaru Esports Hub, a modern Esports facility within the stadium, featuring 12 gaming stations with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well 12 large 27-inch curved monitors with 1080p resolution and 114hz refresh rate. On the walls, you’ll see three 65-inch TVs on which guests can catch the latest sports games or favorite Twitch stream.

