Subaru To Unveil All-Electric Solterra SUV at LA Auto Show on November 17th

Subaru is a brand that so often plays second fiddle to the might of its rivals at Honda and Toyota. But, on November 17th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m., nothing's going to stop them from being the center of media attention with the launch of the all-new, all-electric 2023 Solterra SUV.
Designed to compete with other EV SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, the Solterra is a massive departure from Subaru's normal repertoire and much the same in others. Gone is the iconic boxer engine so notorious for blowing head gaskets like a toddler blows through Fortnite V-Bucks. In its place, there is a new EV powertrain paired to an all-wheel-drive system made by the team that made AWD a must-have.
The Solterra will be the very first zero-emission to hit Subaru showroom floors in America. It will also be their first attempt at an all-electric powertrain in the U.S. market. Only time will tell if that combination has the potential to make even a slight dent in the market domination that Elon Musk's Tesla has had over the EV SUV market held down by their Model's X and Y.
Whether or not this near-monopoly can be broken by the Solterra will depend on whether or not it provides as many creature comforts and gadgets as the Teslas or if the Solterra delivers more bang for your dollar by placing itself at a more affordable price point to undercut competition.
We've seen how EV buyers would pinch their pennies saving up for a Tesla rather than buy an alternative from another brand. Could the Solterra be the SUV that stops this trend? We suppose we'll see what happens.
Subaru's had a bit of a rough go of things in the last two decades. Strong sales of their Legacy and Outback platforms paired with the appeal of the iconic WRX have done little to see their paltry successes measure up favorable against their much larger and more profitable rivals at other Japanese automakers.
If the Solterra can buck this trend by providing a fun and affordable EV SUV, it will be the first time they've stood on top of a market segment in quite some time, unless you count the Outback. But then again, who else even makes a station wagon anymore?
