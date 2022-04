2023 Toyota bZ4X Electric Crossover Launched in the U.S., Can You Guess the Price?

FWD

Offered in two trim levels, the bZ4X XLE and bZ4X Limited, pricing starts at $42,000 and $47,700 respectively, before the $1,215 destination charge, for the front-wheel drive models. The all-wheel drive system, which comes with the addition of a second motor, is a $2,080 option across the range.Choosing anvariant of Toyota’s new zero-emission model means having to settle for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.1 seconds, enabled by the 201 horsepower produced by the electric motor. Theversions have 214 hp on tap and can deal with the sprint time in 6.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated range is 252 and 228 miles (406-367 km) in the FWD and AWD models, respectively. Recharging the battery from low to full takes roughly 9 hours at a 6.6connection, in optimal temperatures.Some of the standard gear equipping the bZ4X includes the 12.3-inch infotainment system, Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, and SiriusXM Platinum with 3-month trial subscription. Black Softex/Fabric upholstery is standard in the XLE, and the Limited comes in Black or Softex-trimmed in Light Gray. Things such as the JBL premium audio, panoramic roof, heated seats and steering wheel, wireless charging for compatible smartphones, Wi-Fi Connect subscription for up to five devices, and others are options.A host of safety gear, part of the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 bundle, is on deck too, comprising the Pre-Collision system with Low-Light Cyclist Detection, Daytime Motorcyclist Detection, and Guardrail Detection. Lane Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exist Assist, 360-degree camera system, with Curb View available in the Limited, and other stuff will be assisting drivers on their daily commutes.