2023 Toyota bZ4X Electric Crossover Launched in the U.S., Can You Guess the Price?

The U.S. launch of the 2023 Toyota bZ4X was long overdue, but the electric crossover has finally touched down on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, with the first units set to arrive at dealers across the country soon.
Offered in two trim levels, the bZ4X XLE and bZ4X Limited, pricing starts at $42,000 and $47,700 respectively, before the $1,215 destination charge, for the front-wheel drive models. The all-wheel drive system, which comes with the addition of a second motor, is a $2,080 option across the range.
Choosing an FWD variant of Toyota’s new zero-emission model means having to settle for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.1 seconds, enabled by the 201 horsepower produced by the electric motor. The AWD versions have 214 hp on tap and can deal with the sprint time in 6.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated range is 252 and 228 miles (406-367 km) in the FWD and AWD models, respectively. Recharging the battery from low to full takes roughly 9 hours at a 6.6 kW connection, in optimal temperatures.
Some of the standard gear equipping the bZ4X includes the 12.3-inch infotainment system, Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, and SiriusXM Platinum with 3-month trial subscription. Black Softex/Fabric upholstery is standard in the XLE, and the Limited comes in Black or Softex-trimmed in Light Gray. Things such as the JBL premium audio, panoramic roof, heated seats and steering wheel, wireless charging for compatible smartphones, Wi-Fi Connect subscription for up to five devices, and others are options.
A host of safety gear, part of the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 bundle, is on deck too, comprising the Pre-Collision system with Low-Light Cyclist Detection, Daytime Motorcyclist Detection, and Guardrail Detection. Lane Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exist Assist, 360-degree camera system, with Curb View available in the Limited, and other stuff will be assisting drivers on their daily commutes.
