Sand Angel Is a Digital Aston Martin DBS Superleggera That Ravels in Sci-Fi Mystery

Aston Martin is currently making good on its promises to deliver the final V12 Vantage Roadster series, and although we cannot get one because all have been spoken for, we are happy to see the Brits duke it out in the open ICE waters. After all, who knows what the future has in store for them?
For example, some people do not necessarily believe that Aston might survive the sustainability revolution. Some of them do not even think humanity will prevail, save for a few survivors fighting for the remains, helped by wheeled contraptions serving as both home and survival assets.
Alas, a few of them have the heart of an artist, so the bleak future is a tad brighter when the automotive partners are veritable jewels. Such is the case with Alexandre Gouraud, the virtual artist better known as al3x.blend on social media, who is yet another author with few and far in-between projects. They are all quirky and always moody.
The latest example comes in the form of “Sand Angel,” a return to social media after a long (and unexplained) absence. Just in case you are unsure what to think of this white sports car, the pixel master quickly explained we are dealing here with a digital Superleggera. Or plain simple, the DBS, as Aston Martin likes to call it nowadays.
The posh, high-performance grand tourer may be hard to recognize, but the atmosphere surrounding it certainly is not. If you ask me, it is like the cinematographers and game content creators behind the Mad Max, Blade Runner, and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises colluded to join forces and present us with a new Sci-Fi apocalypse motion picture. Maybe they will be inspired to do so after they see this virtual project!
