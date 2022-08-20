The Last Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is Here, You Can't Get One

Fans of the brand and insiders must’ve anticipated the V12 Vantage with no roof. The impact of the confirmation that the twelve-cylinder V12 Vantage Coupe will be made for the last time in a limited run made even flippers tremble. The company planned it all very well. Now, it’s the Roadster’s turn. It’s nearing its end, it closes a beautiful, rich period for the elegant automaker, and it goes out with a proper bang. Say hello and goodbye to the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Roadster.
As previously talked about and discussed on autoevolution, enthusiast gas-powered vehicles are slowly, yet surely being discontinued. It’s a sad time for gearheads, but this is the way forward.
The last hurrahs are heard everywhere. Bugatti launched the Mistral and confirmed it will follow suit and go on the electrified route without its famous quad-turbo W16 engine, Dodge confirmed its popular muscle cars are going to be EVs, and BMW M said it’s also going to give up on the good ol’ internal combustion engine. We’re in for a battery-electric era that may be complemented by the development of hydrogen-powered vehicles – the hopeful fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs).
But there’s no time to be sad about it. The world is moving forward and so are we. Aston Martin is doing the same by slashing its amazing gentleman racers. The V12 Vantage Roadster gets to have an honorable exit, even though it’s seeing this powertrain for the first time. Previously, the lavish two-seater used a 5.9-liter V12 unit. The British marque will manufacture only 249 examples for the entire planet, of which none are available. All have been already pre-ordered.
The big heart hiding under the hood remains the well-known 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12. It puts out 690 HP (700 PS) and 555 lb-ft (753 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels only and is managed with the help of a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to this celebratory upgrade, this is the most powerful Vantage Roadster ever made – and the last one in this configuration. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds.
As some digital artists instinctively anticipated, the V12 Vantage Roadster will look meaner and have a more pronounced stance. The widebody design and wide-track suspension improve handling and add 40 millimeters to the width, while the aerodynamic bits and pieces guarantee 476 lb (216 kg) of downforce. The vehicle also has a mechanical limited-slip differential installed at the rear.
Being front-mid-engine, the V12 Roadster promises improved handling for thrilling laps on the track.
To make sure the powerful vehicle stops in time, Aston Martin gave it carbon-ceramic brakes as standard with six-piston calipers in the front and four-piston calipers at the rear.
Carbon fiber is extensively used on the front bumper, hood, and front fenders, whilst other parts are made from an unspecified weight-saving composite material. Surprisingly, the exhaust system is made from stainless steel. However, it has a thickness of one millimeter which shouldn’t add unnecessary weight.
Inside the driver and the lucky passenger will enjoy Sports Plus seats finished in aniline leather with the brand’s logo quilted and perforated. Customers can also specify exactly what they want, and Q by Aston Martin will make it happen for a couple of extra bucks.
Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of the current year. Prices haven’t been confirmed by the automaker, but we made contact and await a response. Come back to this article in a couple of hours or Monday for an update.
