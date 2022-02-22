Slammed-Cover Ferrari Testarossa “White Dream” Dwells a Dystopian Plug-In Realm

While production of fewer than 10k examples for Ferrari’s Testarossa nameplate ceased back in 1996, this Prancing Horse keeps popping up obsessively in the news. Both for real and virtual reasons, it seems.
Born as Type F110 with a twelve-cylinder engine and styling to die for in the 1980s, the Ferrari Testarossa seems to have some immaterial enduring qualities that make it truly immortal. So, now and then, maybe a first model year that had been sitting for years becomes an atypical barn find.
Or perhaps one would be interested to know those star cars remain all the rage even today. Especially if we are dealing with a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa that once belonged to Sir Elton John. Alas, this Prancing Horse also has a cult following across the virtual realm, just the same.
So, no one should be really that surprised because automotive pixel masters love to remaster the Testarossa from time to time. However, not everyone dares to play with the icon. Only the authors with a keen sense of personality. Now, that also means these digital ideas are not for everyone. Especially if purists do not believe in the magic of a crimson super-sleigh...
Anyway, this time around, Alexandre Gouraud, the virtual artist better known as al3x.blend on social media, has cooked up something on a completely different page. It belongs to a possible, dystopian Cyberpunk-style past or far-away future if you ask us. There, a cool Testarossa has been dressed up with lots of covers and turned into a “White Dream.”
As opposed to his previous “Black Fear” project which featured a dark Bugatti EB110 against a squeaky-clean background, this one has a white car dwelling in a decidedly menacing environment. However, the imagined Ferrari Testarossa might be there for a very practical reason.
As far as we can tell, right next to the 1980s supercar dwells a cyberpunk-style EV charging station. So, if this vision comes from an alternate past, then Testarossa could have been a PHEV supercar. Or, if this imagines a potentially dark future, perhaps it is even a full EV... Either way, both the station and the car look extremely cool!
