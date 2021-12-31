Ferrari “zero_three” Concept Doesn't Want Anyone to Think About Iconic Testarossa

Produced for quite a long time thanks to a couple of OEM revisions, Ferrari’s Testarossa is undoubtedly one of the coolest 1980s automotive icons. As such, it commands a certain degree of respect.
The 12-cylinder mid-engine Type F110 sports car was originally manufactured from 1984 until 1991. But then Ferrari created another couple of revisions, dubbed 512 TR and F512M, and managed to extend the OEM Testarossa legacy from 1992 to 1996. So, one could even say it has already been revived.
Thus, perhaps a modernized version to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2034 would be met with the same kind of backlash as Lambo’s 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 faced upon its release. It’s probably too early to speculate. So, why not imagine a modernized Testarossa right now? A virtual artist certainly did, although he passionately (and humorously) worked afterward to make sure we do not call it a Ferrari Testarossa.
London, UK-based pixel master Al Yasid, better known as yasiddesign on social media, is certainly trying hard to debunk all sorts of myths about his latest digital creation. It is called “Concept zero_three” and it’s not “a new Testarossa in any way, neither a modernized one.”
Oh, and do not dare call this something that jumped right out of GTA or Cyberpunk 2077 because then our CGI expert would give you a “high-five in the face with a rim.” Luckily, he was only joking. He then proceeds to acknowledge that his virtual project should still remind us of the game’s Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech.
Which, by the way, itself was, in turn, an homage to Ferrari’s Testarossa. So, we are basically circling back to the Prancing Horse icon, which is getting a CGI tribute mere hours before we enter the New Year celebrations. And we would have not minded one bit if this prototype was a little more than just a wishful thinking exploration of a timeless design.
