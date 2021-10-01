1986 Ferrari Testarossa Sitting for Years Isn’t a Typical Barn Find

5 Legendary iPhone Designer to Work with Ferrari, Hopefully Not on Another Christmas Tree

Most of the barn finds happening in the States obviously bring back American cars, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that models like Chevrolet Impala, Ford Mustang , and Pontiac GTO are among the most sought-after classics that people are willing to restore. 24 photos



And this 1986 Ferrari Testarossa is just the living proof in this regard, as the car got parked on a trailer after the engine stopped running and stayed there for several years.



eBay seller



The engine in charge of propelling the Testarossa is the same 4.9-liter V12 installed by



As for the overall condition of the car, it’s pretty clear it’s not in a mint shape, and this makes perfect sense especially since it’s been sitting on the side of the road for several years. The paint, for example, would really need some fixes here and there, and the interior also seems rough in various spots.



But at the end of the day, it’s an old Ferrari with just 31,000 miles (49,900 km) on the clock and everything still original, and all of these make it quite a find that you don’t come across too often.



