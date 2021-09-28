Amber Rose Casually Hangs Around Her Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible

One of the best props you could use for fancy pictures that would get you a lot of reactions on social media are cars, and Amber Rose knows it, as she uses her Rolls-Royce as a background.
On Amber Rose's resume you can find model, singer, actress, author, and entrepreneur. She started out her career with appearances in music videos for Kanye West, Ludacris or Future, and she might have picked up their fascination for cars. We all know how contagious that is, right?
The 37-year-old has a net worth of approximately $12 million in 2021, and she doesn’t mind spending a buck (or more) to own some impressive vehicles. Preferring pink (her Jeep Wrangler got a pink wrap, and she owns a pink Ferrari, pictured in the gallery), she has other impressive cars in her garage. She owns a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith. And the list is even longer.
In a new Instagram post, Amber Rose left behind her typical pink for a baby blue Rolls-Royce Dawn, which she has been seen driving around a few times. She shared a couple of snaps of her casually leaning back against the rear end of her luxury vehicle.
Dawn (introduced by the luxury brand in 2016) was the 3rd convertible released by Rolls-Royce in 50 years and was based on the 1952 Silver Dawn model.
The company knows how to provide the utmost exclusivity, offering high-quality real wood trims and leather upholstery, matte or chromed metallic inserts, bespoke Audio system, to name a few of the features. It's also incredibly well insulated to keep noise away from the occupants when the top is up, offering the perfect acoustic balance and performance.
The Dawn features a 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ftt (779 Nm) of torque. The car reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, which is quite impressive for a car weighing 2,560 kg (5,643.8 lb). Its speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
One can understand why Amber seems to have a great time driving and posing next to it.
