Elisava Racing Team Stuns On-Lookers With Capable Dayna Evo Electric Mountain Goat

Back in 2019, 12 students in their fourth year of Industrial Design Engineering studies and a few professors, got together to form a team that would ultimately put this school on the electric mobility map. Known as the Elisava Racing Team, these students work on designing, engineering, and fabricating an electric off-road motorcycle capable of, now, handling mountain rescue missions.
Initial inspiration was referenced from motorcycles found on the Paris-Dakar challenges, and some of those traits can be seen in the Dayna Evo that has surfaced this year after three consecutive teams have worked on and developed it.
Now, there’s a webpage on the school’s website, but after doing some digging, I was able to find some high-quality images that reveal just how nice of a job this school’s doing in being able to produce a bike capable of achieving what they say it can. Included in the gallery are a couple of images of the version students built for BSMC (Barcelona Smart Moto Challenge) 2019, the initial competition which sparked this bike’s existence.
A few years down the line, and the initial design has taken on a different, slightly more tuned look, not to mention abilities. Seeing that the team was able to put together a capable design and one that brought them countless awards at the 2019 BSMC, the Elisava crew decided to give the Dayna a specific use.
Even though the project website states nothing about the power of the Dayna Evo or what sort of components are inside that frame, it shouldn’t stop us from appreciating the result. Oh, did I mention there’s a video below that shows this trinket in action?
At the front of the bike, a large, inverted fork grips a solid off-roading front wheel and large disc brake. As for the body, this is where most electronic components are housed as this sucker looks to be mid-mounted motor driven. Even so, there’s enough ground clearance to match that of XC motorcycles.
Even though power outputs are not mentioned for the Evo, the 2019 version was able to kick out 30 kW (40.2 hp). All that was fed by a battery system. For the Evo, hidden by a lateral panel that opens, two battery packs seem to be offering all the right stuff to compete with current market rivals.
Super Soco TC and Horwin EK3 mopeds, those, too, included a dual battery pack assembly. Sure, you had to switch your power cable to the fresh battery, but that only takes a few seconds. Whether this exact system is in place for the Evo, or the Elisava team has figured out how to suck power out of them at the same time, remains to be revealed.
Since the new idea for the Dayna is to be a medical assistance vehicle, one feature the team includes is that of carrying gear. The rear of the Evo can be equipped with pannier racks for things like medical supplies, foods, and even tools. And yes, the Evo does have enough power to keep the bike, rider, and gear in motion.
With technology being what it is these days, it’s crews like the Elisava Racing Team and projects like the Dayna Evo that are sure to give big manufacturers a run for their money. Heck, it’s how Rimac got in the game, and look at them now.
