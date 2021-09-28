Elisava Racing Team Stuns On-Lookers With Capable Dayna Evo Electric Mountain Goat

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.For the 2019 project, students incude: Jordi Batlló - 4th GEDI Management, Joel Benetti - 4th GEDI Management, Robert Cabañero - 4th GEDI Development, Nil Carrillo - 4th GEDI Development, Marco Corberi - 4th GEDI Design, Jose Luna - 4th GEDI Management, Joan Maturana - 4th GEDI Development, Andrea Preciado - 4th GDIS Graphics, Oscar Rodríguez - 4th GEDI Development, Miquel Sirvent - 4th GEDI Development, Aina Torrandell - 4th GEDI Design, Victor Vidal - 4th GEDI DesignProfessors for 2019 team incude: Marta Janeras - Coordinator of the Simulation Area of Elisava, Joan Gómez - Coordinator of the Electronics and Interaction Laboratory Elisava, Francesc Ribot - Coordinator of the Graphic Area of ??Elisava, Albert Sosa - Components Coordinator Engineer KTM and Husqvarna at Cero Design, Pau Romagosa - Electric Mobility AdvisorStudents for the 2021 team include:Ferran Santos (Team Leader) - 4th GEDI Development, Miquel Comas (Team Manager) - 6th Simultaneous Studies Programme, Francisco Blanquet - 4th GEDI Development, David Valls - 4th GEDI Development, Mateu Tur - 4th GEDI Development, Álex Garcia - 4th GEDI Development, Alejandro Fernández - 4th GEDI Development, Guillermo Cortijo - 4th GEDI DevelopmentProfessors for the 2021 team include:Marta Janeras (Project manager) - Elisava Development Area Coordinator, Pablo Romagosa - Electric Mobility Project Advisor, Albert Sosa - KTM Motorbike I + D Team Leader at Cero Design, Miguel Tejero - Innovation and Business Strategy Advisor