autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 
Elisava Racing Team Stuns On-Lookers With Capable Dayna Evo Electric Mountain Goat
All around the world the next viable solutions for transportation are being built. One such place is known as the Elisava Barcelona School of Design and Engineering. The solution? An electric rescue motorcycle meant to handle unpaved surfaces like a champ, and built by the Elisava Racing Team.

Elisava Racing Team Stuns On-Lookers With Capable Dayna Evo Electric Mountain Goat

Home > News > Coverstory
28 Sep 2021, 12:50 UTC ·
Dayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne EvoDayne Evo2019 DaynaElisava Racing Team With Dayna EvoElisava Racing Team With Dayna Evo2019 Dayna2019 Dayna
Back in 2019, 12 students in their fourth year of Industrial Design Engineering studies and a few professors, got together to form a team that would ultimately put this school on the electric mobility map. Known as the Elisava Racing Team, these students work on designing, engineering, and fabricating an electric off-road motorcycle capable of, now, handling mountain rescue missions.

Initial inspiration was referenced from motorcycles found on the Paris-Dakar challenges, and some of those traits can be seen in the Dayna Evo that has surfaced this year after three consecutive teams have worked on and developed it.

Now, there’s a webpage on the school’s website, but after doing some digging, I was able to find some high-quality images that reveal just how nice of a job this school’s doing in being able to produce a bike capable of achieving what they say it can. Included in the gallery are a couple of images of the version students built for BSMC (Barcelona Smart Moto Challenge) 2019, the initial competition which sparked this bike’s existence.

A few years down the line, and the initial design has taken on a different, slightly more tuned look, not to mention abilities. Seeing that the team was able to put together a capable design and one that brought them countless awards at the 2019 BSMC, the Elisava crew decided to give the Dayna a specific use.

This brings us to the fresh 2021 model that was revealed, the Evo. Having a look at the new version in comparison to the 2019 model, obvious aesthetic changes are visible. Both the frame and the Dayna’s bodywork have been worked on and now offer a more electrified and futuristic feel. Sharp lines and long edges sustain this notion.

Even though the project website states nothing about the power of the Dayna Evo or what sort of components are inside that frame, it shouldn’t stop us from appreciating the result. Oh, did I mention there’s a video below that shows this trinket in action?

At the front of the bike, a large, inverted fork grips a solid off-roading front wheel and large disc brake. As for the body, this is where most electronic components are housed as this sucker looks to be mid-mounted motor driven. Even so, there’s enough ground clearance to match that of XC motorcycles.

Even though power outputs are not mentioned for the Evo, the 2019 version was able to kick out 30 kW (40.2 hp). All that was fed by a battery system. For the Evo, hidden by a lateral panel that opens, two battery packs seem to be offering all the right stuff to compete with current market rivals.

If you remember the Super Soco TC and Horwin EK3 mopeds, those, too, included a dual battery pack assembly. Sure, you had to switch your power cable to the fresh battery, but that only takes a few seconds. Whether this exact system is in place for the Evo, or the Elisava team has figured out how to suck power out of them at the same time, remains to be revealed.

Since the new idea for the Dayna is to be a medical assistance vehicle, one feature the team includes is that of carrying gear. The rear of the Evo can be equipped with pannier racks for things like medical supplies, foods, and even tools. And yes, the Evo does have enough power to keep the bike, rider, and gear in motion.

With technology being what it is these days, it’s crews like the Elisava Racing Team and projects like the Dayna Evo that are sure to give big manufacturers a run for their money. Heck, it’s how Rimac got in the game, and look at them now.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

For the 2019 project, students incude: Jordi Batlló - 4th GEDI Management, Joel Benetti - 4th GEDI Management, Robert Cabañero - 4th GEDI Development, Nil Carrillo - 4th GEDI Development, Marco Corberi - 4th GEDI Design, Jose Luna - 4th GEDI Management, Joan Maturana - 4th GEDI Development, Andrea Preciado - 4th GDIS Graphics, Oscar Rodríguez - 4th GEDI Development, Miquel Sirvent - 4th GEDI Development, Aina Torrandell - 4th GEDI Design, Victor Vidal - 4th GEDI Design

Professors for 2019 team incude: Marta Janeras - Coordinator of the Simulation Area of Elisava, Joan Gómez - Coordinator of the Electronics and Interaction Laboratory Elisava, Francesc Ribot - Coordinator of the Graphic Area of ??Elisava, Albert Sosa - Components Coordinator Engineer KTM and Husqvarna at Cero Design, Pau Romagosa - Electric Mobility Advisor

Students for the 2021 team include:Ferran Santos (Team Leader) - 4th GEDI Development, Miquel Comas (Team Manager) - 6th Simultaneous Studies Programme, Francisco Blanquet - 4th GEDI Development, David Valls - 4th GEDI Development, Mateu Tur - 4th GEDI Development, Álex Garcia - 4th GEDI Development, Alejandro Fernández - 4th GEDI Development, Guillermo Cortijo - 4th GEDI Development

Professors for the 2021 team include:Marta Janeras (Project manager) - Elisava Development Area Coordinator, Pablo Romagosa - Electric Mobility Project Advisor, Albert Sosa - KTM Motorbike I + D Team Leader at Cero Design, Miguel Tejero - Innovation and Business Strategy Advisor
electric EV motorcycle project Barcelona electric motorcycle missions engineering
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories