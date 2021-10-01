World’s First Floating, Sustainable Supermarket is a Deluxe Versatile Aqua Pod

It looks like the “green wave” in the automotive industry is encouraging more creativity and more alternative initiatives all around the world. Traditional means of transportation, propulsion systems and vehicle designs are being challenged. People are looking with fresh eyes at how we can do certain things and how we can help the environment in the process.
One of the most positive things about the climate change alarm is that it sparked creativity and a desire to transform things. We are probably seeing more startups in the automotive industry than ever before, and it’s happening everywhere in the world.
One of these interesting initiatives envisions a contemporary take on maritime commerce. On one hand, it focuses on developing innovative floating pods that can be used for a variety of purposes, called “aqua pods”. On the hand, it intends to modernize seafaring, through an app that brings various types of services together, at the tip of your fingers.
Sustainability and connectivity are, without a doubt, some of the biggest trends today. Two companies have joined forces to bring these two major assets to the world of maritime commerce. Aquatic Architects Design Studio (AADS) and Innovative Marine Ventures (IMV) have created Aqua Pod, a United Arab Emirates-based project.
Presented as the world’s first multi-purpose floating pods, the Aqua Pods blend a scalable, modular design with digital integration, connectivity and advanced technologies. The first model, AP 01, runs mostly on electricity and also acts as a waste collector, while operating as a mobile commerce platform.
The first two Aqua Pods to begin operating in UAE waters were a burger joint and a supermarket. In fact, that was the world’s first sustainable, mobile supermarket, with over 300 products on board.
The project’s second model, the AP EX I, is more striking due to the elegant design. This innovative floating lounge and restaurant is also fully sustainable.
Aqua Pod also premiered a unique Consumer Marine e-Commerce app, meant to connect customers and businesses in marine retail, entertainment, aquatic sports, maintenance and others, both on-shore and off-shore.
These floating, sustainable Aqua Pods are certainly an interesting perspective for maritime commerce, and it’s likely we’ll hear more about them in the future.
