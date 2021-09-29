Ferrari F40’s Got Plenty of Moxie, Burns Rubber With Ease at Car Meet

While a good number of Ferrari F40s have remained tucked away in climate-controlled garages ever since they left the factory floor, between 1987 and 1992, others still get to enjoy the road every now and then. And very few get punished, like this red example that was basically craving for some smoky donuts.
The classic Italian supercar was filmed at a car meet in its country of birth, in a parking lot, burning rubber for a few seconds. Our inner kid wanted to see more, but unfortunately, the owner decided that enough was enough, and drove off into the night, as he probably didn’t want to damage that precious body.
But that’s alright, because others couldn’t care less about that, and one particular yellow F40 comes to mind. That one was spotted in the United Kingdom, going crazy on different surfaces, from asphalt to grass, and even gravel.
Smoky powerslides and donuts were on the menu on that day, which made for a very memorable video that reminded us of the ‘TaxTheRich’ days. You do remember those, don’t you? If not, then you’d better head on to YouTube and type it in the search bar.
With a little over 1,300 units produced at the Maranello factory, the Ferrari F40 is regarded as one of the best exotic machines ever made. It came out in an era when ABS wasn’t part of the industry’s daily vocabulary, and driver assistance gear was on no one’s lips. It bears the signature of Nicola Materazzi and Pininfarina, and was the first production vehicle to hit over 200 mph (320 kph).
Assisting it was a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V8 engine, which was good for 471 hp back in the day. The last Ferrari approved by Enzo needed a hair over 4 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph (96 kph), and topped out at 201 mph (323 kph).
But that’s alright, because others couldn’t care less about that, and one particular yellow F40 comes to mind. That one was spotted in the United Kingdom, going crazy on different surfaces, from asphalt to grass, and even gravel.
Smoky powerslides and donuts were on the menu on that day, which made for a very memorable video that reminded us of the ‘TaxTheRich’ days. You do remember those, don’t you? If not, then you’d better head on to YouTube and type it in the search bar.
With a little over 1,300 units produced at the Maranello factory, the Ferrari F40 is regarded as one of the best exotic machines ever made. It came out in an era when ABS wasn’t part of the industry’s daily vocabulary, and driver assistance gear was on no one’s lips. It bears the signature of Nicola Materazzi and Pininfarina, and was the first production vehicle to hit over 200 mph (320 kph).
Assisting it was a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V8 engine, which was good for 471 hp back in the day. The last Ferrari approved by Enzo needed a hair over 4 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph (96 kph), and topped out at 201 mph (323 kph).