Ferrari Offering Extended Factory Warranty for Special Limited-Series LaFerrari Hypercar

You know how you’re just dreading having to take your LaFerrari hypercar into the shop to have it serviced? Yeah, we don’t know what that’s like either, but if we were to assume that LaFerrari owners were particularly worried about ownership costs, then we can also assume that they’re about to feel a whole lot better after reading this story.
For the first time ever, Ferrari is offering an extended factory warranty on a special limited-series model, with LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta owners also benefiting from a yearly scheduled maintenance service plan.
Of course, you will need to service your LaFerrari in order to make sure that it continues to offer peak performance. Besides, this isn’t just any Italian exotic, but the carmaker’s first-ever hybrid car, featuring an F1-derived HY-KERS hybrid system and a high-voltage battery. You definitely want those things checked out periodically, so as to avoid other possible issues in the long term.
The new extended warranty and scheduled maintenance service falls under the LaFerrari Power moniker, and it’s a two-year renewable program that you can activate at any official Ferrari dealer, regardless of the car’s year of production.
“The LaFerrari Power launch coincides with the tenth anniversary of the introduction of Genuine Maintenance, the class-leading scheduled maintenance programme available on every new Ferrari in the range up until seven years after purchase. This new service confirms the Company’s commitment to providing maximum peace of mind and how it continues to set the standard throughout the industry for customer care,” said the carmaker in an official press release.
Here’s a brief reminder of what the LaFerrari can do. It has a total system output of 950 hp (963 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. Point it in any direction and you’ll be doing 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes just under 7 seconds.
