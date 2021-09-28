Modular Tesla Pod Concept Reveals One Possible Future for the Famed Brand

5 Rapper Swizz Beatz, the New High-Profile Consultant for Lotus

4 This Is Swizz Beatz and Alicia Key's New McLaren MP4 Spider

3 Swizz Beats Drives His Aventador on the Snowy Streets of NYC

1 DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz Facetime While Showing Off Ferrari and Maybach

More on this:

Swizz Beatz Spotted Pumping Gas into His Limited-Edition Ferrari Enzo

To say Swizz Beatz loves Ferrari is an understatement. The 42-year-old rapper and producer has an impressive collection of expensive cars, and the Maranello-based brand is among his favorites. 7 photos



In the screenshot (included in the gallery), Khaled was in front of his



But another day, another Ferrari, as Beatz seems to suggest. In a new Instagram post, the rapper and producer showed off another limited edition from his collection: a Ferrari Enzo.



Named after the founder of the brand and unveiled over 18 years ago, the



The engine powering this exclusive model is a 6.0-liter V12 that delivers 660 horsepower and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque. The use of carbon fiber and Nomex, the independent push-rod suspension, and the active aerodynamics helped it accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph).



Here’s where it gets even more unique. While Beatz’ picture has a lot of filters and you can’t tell whether the car’s color is actually black, out of the 399, less than 10 were in this shade, from stock. The majority of them were Rosso Corsa (red), and some, albeit pretty rare, in Giallo Modena (yellow).



Having captioned the picture: “Monday Zaaaa,” with a gush of air emoji, we can’t imagine a better way to start a week than driving a limited-edition Ferrari Enzo.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz) Just yesterday, Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, Facetimed with another big car lover, DJ Khaled , and showed off their new teeth. But their conversations don’t happen on the couch or in the house. Instead they show off their luxurious rides.In the screenshot (included in the gallery), Khaled was in front of his $1.3 million Mercedes-Maybach 62 Landaulet , while Swizz Beatz casually drank a glass of wine in front of a $1.8 million Ferrari Monza SP1.But another day, another Ferrari, as Beatz seems to suggest. In a new Instagram post, the rapper and producer showed off another limited edition from his collection: a Ferrari Enzo.Named after the founder of the brand and unveiled over 18 years ago, the Ferrari Enzo was the most exclusive car at that time, with customers having to receive an invitation to purchase it. One of the only 399 units ever built was offered in a charity auction at Sotheby's for $1.1 million.The engine powering this exclusive model is a 6.0-liter V12 that delivers 660 horsepower and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque. The use of carbon fiber and Nomex, the independent push-rod suspension, and the active aerodynamics helped it accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph).Here’s where it gets even more unique. While Beatz’ picture has a lot of filters and you can’t tell whether the car’s color is actually black, out of the 399, less than 10 were in this shade, from stock. The majority of them were Rosso Corsa (red), and some, albeit pretty rare, in Giallo Modena (yellow).Having captioned the picture: “Monday Zaaaa,” with a gush of air emoji, we can’t imagine a better way to start a week than driving a limited-edition Ferrari Enzo.