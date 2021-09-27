DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz Facetime While Showing Off Ferrari and Maybach

4 Why the Monza SP1 and SP2 Are the Most Insane Ferraris of the Modern Era

Known for his love of cars, DJ Khaled also hangs out with people who own impressive models. During a Facetime, Khaled and Swizz Beats showed off their "new teeth" and expensive rides. 6 photos



To say Khaled is madly in love with his Maybach is an understatement. The artist posts a picture from inside his $1.3 million luxury vehicle at least once a day, and also seems to have meetings and interviews in it, while being chauffeured around.



But as they (probably) say that friends who ride in luxurious cars together, stay together, he Facetimed with Swizz Beatz, who is also a car aficionado with a passion for Ferraris.



The 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, casually smiled at the camera as he sat in front of his new



Introduced in September 2018, it comes with a 6.5-liter V12 engine which puts out 810 horsepower and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm). Its performance figures are just what you’d expect from a Ferrari, reaching 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph). But given that the model came in a limited edition of only 499 pieces, it was also quite pricey, at around $1.8 million.



The one-seater was revealed together with its double-seater sibling, the SP2, that has the same specifications, but offers a passenger seat, so the driver could enjoy the presence of a companion during the ride.



With a net worth of approximately $150 million, Swizz Beatz included in his collection several Ferraris, a Maybach 62 S, a Lotus Evora, a Lotus Elise, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, the Morgan Aero SuperSports and its coupe variant, and many others. You can see some of them in the attached post below.



We don’t know for sure what DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz talked about, but one thing’s for sure, they are extremely fond of their cars. And who can blame them?









