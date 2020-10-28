1990s Ferrari Monza SP1 Rendered, Looks Like a Beauty

The need to constantly redesign body styles that have been around for many, many decades is the main factor behind the overdesigning trend that prevents many modern cars from achieving their full visual potential. Well, with the Monza SP, Ferrari has overcome that obstacle, since Speedsters have never been a common sight (would you drive without a windshield on a daily basis?). But what if this range-topping Fezza had arrived two decades earlier?
As the title above explains, the rendering that now occupies our screens comes to answer the said question, since it gifts the Monza SP1 (this is the single-seater) with the front end of the Ferrari 550 Maranello.
While most of the Monza SP1 is still here, the bits between the yellow heritage stripe and the number plate (this is included) come from the 550 Maranello and even the first's front splitter has been slightly restyled (think: top corners).
And we can thank Luis Carrillo Bermúdez, who posted the Photoshop work on the aptly named Car Front Swaps Facebook Group, for this imaginary bridge between the two Ferrari eras.
For the record, back in the mid-1990s when the 550 Maranello entered production, the reigning Fezza halo car was the F50, so, since the latter packs a Targa top, we can still talk about wind in one's hair.
On a more serious note, the cleaner look the Monza SP shows compared to the rest of the current Ferrari range is owed to the fact that the Italians wanted this to sit closer to their retro models. You see, the Monza non-identical twins make for the first development of a new Icona series linking limited edition models to the Prancing Horse's DNA.
So while it's understandable that the rest of the range needs different styling directions, we'll always prefer the less busy lines of the Roma to those of the 812 Superfast (yes, this is used as a base for the Monza SP) or the ones defining F8 Tributo.
While most of the Monza SP1 is still here, the bits between the yellow heritage stripe and the number plate (this is included) come from the 550 Maranello and even the first's front splitter has been slightly restyled (think: top corners).
And we can thank Luis Carrillo Bermúdez, who posted the Photoshop work on the aptly named Car Front Swaps Facebook Group, for this imaginary bridge between the two Ferrari eras.
For the record, back in the mid-1990s when the 550 Maranello entered production, the reigning Fezza halo car was the F50, so, since the latter packs a Targa top, we can still talk about wind in one's hair.
On a more serious note, the cleaner look the Monza SP shows compared to the rest of the current Ferrari range is owed to the fact that the Italians wanted this to sit closer to their retro models. You see, the Monza non-identical twins make for the first development of a new Icona series linking limited edition models to the Prancing Horse's DNA.
So while it's understandable that the rest of the range needs different styling directions, we'll always prefer the less busy lines of the Roma to those of the 812 Superfast (yes, this is used as a base for the Monza SP) or the ones defining F8 Tributo.