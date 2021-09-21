DJ Khaled Says Confidence Is Key from His Custom Sea-Doo GTX 300 Limited

Tesla Is Convicted for Fraud Against Customer in China, Will Pay RMB1.5 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) While DJ Khaled is a terrrible busy person, having lots of gigs, writing books, having meetings in his Maybach 62 Landaulet , he does have more time than the regular person to spend showing off on Instagram. We’re not kidding, the rapper even live-streamed while his son was being born.So, it’s only natural that he shares how he blows off some steam in one of the many cars from his collection, or casually taking his watercraft for a ride, as he shares that "Confidence is key," in his latest Instagram post.But if we’ve learned anything about DJ Khaled is that he always wants the best, as his catchphrase "We The Best” proves it. So he teamed up with Sea-Doo on a custom wrapped GTX Limited 300 with flash vibrant "tropical vibes,” like a Hawaiian shirt.Getting it delivered was a ceremony in itself, as the Sea-Doo was dropped in a very extravagant way, wrapped in a huge, colorful box with a large yellow bow as it was towed through the Miami waterways. You can watch the video below.Sea-Doo makes one of the fastest watercrafts, and this one confirms the rule. The GTX Limited 300 has a 1.6-liter supercharged and inter-cooled engine, with 300 horsepower, and a top speed of approximately 70 mph (112 kph).According to the press release shared by WatercraftJournal , the company shared: “We teamed up with Khaled to create this vibrant custom wrap that matching his “tropical vibes,” and finished it off with his record label, We The Best, front and center on the bow. Sea-Doo Performance Ambassador Erminio Iantosca personally delivered the custom Sea-Doo in a custom gift box, towing it through the Miami Beach canals to his home. It’s safe to say, DJ Khaled will be having a fun summer Living the Sea-Doo Life!”The GTX Limited has a starting price of $18,299.