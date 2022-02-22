Compact Entry-Level Tesla Model Rendered, Will It Be Forever Wishful Thinking?

Today, the question is not of when but if Tesla will ever release another model that is smaller than a 3 or Y. So, chances are this rendering is not just virtual wishful thinking... but a real-world chasm as well.
Let us be frank. Tesla, Elon Musk, and tardiness have become synonymous. So, I am not going to be extremely surprised if the CEO and his California-switched-to-Texas company are going to forget about this or that new model along the way.
Right now, even Tesla Model X customers have frowned yet again about delays. And this is an EV that is already on the market. So, perhaps it would be a little better for people across the real world to focus on tangible results.
Such as the 2022 Model X Plaid doing the quarter-mile in as little time as a McLaren 720S, thus delivering a new stock SUV world record. Those can be touched (as time slips) and even experienced by anyone brave enough to hit the prepped surface with their family EV SUV. One that is actually a hidden performance monster.
Ideas about upcoming Teslas that would appeal to the masses via compact dimensions and – hopefully – even more sensible pricing than for a 3 or Y are best left off dwelling across the virtual realm. Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), thinks the Golf-sized Tesla is coming this year. No, seriously, he does.
Ironies aside, it is anyone’s guess if that will ever be the case. Alas, we have a feeling that both his unofficial version that seems ready to brawl Chevy’s Bolt EV or VW’s ID.3 and the real one might forever remain merely wishful thinking. Both across the real world and the virtual realm. Besides, Tesla still needs to finally make good on those Cybertruck and Roadster promises first...
