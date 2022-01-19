Bugatti EB 110 “Black Fear” Probably Comes From the Digital Future of Barn Finds

People still go to extremes even when they create something imaginary. Some virtual artists throw in a single POV and call it a (good) day. Others simply drop jaws with their attention to multiple details.
Naturally, everyone has excuses. For example, those pixel masters that traditionally give us a single point of view with their digital creations also churn out projects on a daily basis. On the other hand, CGI experts with obsessive attention to the most intricate details and mechanisms need a lot more time for their exquisite work to be done.
Well, one could easily call the waiting to be truly worthwhile. At least in this specific case. The last time we checked up on what Alexandre Gouraud, the French virtual artist better known as al3x.blend, had in store for us it was still 2021. Now, more than a month has passed since he mesmerized us with a slammed widebody “Polar” Mercury Cougar. One that seemed CGI ready for a white-camouflaged Bonneville salt flats pass.
And it’s time for something entirely different. Not just that he switched the POV from America to his native France. And from a defunct run-of-the-mill FoMoCo division to Bugatti’s ultra-luxurious high-performance style. But it’s also the entire perspective. Like as if he jumped from a distant, winter-cold focus to a hot, barn find-like closeup on the intricacies of a Bugatti EB 110.
Not just any old EB 110, though. Take a look at the bare, stripped metal, and do not wonder if this is the result of decades of neglect. It is an assumed process. One that helps us focus on the real stars of the Bugatti show: the car’s intricately delicate mechanisms. Well, that’s a major treat for anyone who fancies digital automotive projects.
As such, we subscribe to a fellow virtual artist’s quick assumption that we are dealing with something “brilliant!”
