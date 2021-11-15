1994 Bugatti EB 110 Hitting 8,700 RPM on the Dyno Is Automotive Nirvana

5 Alpine's Metaverse Incursion Was to Create a Car No One Will Ever Drive

Introduced in 1991, the Bugatti EB 110 celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021. It's an important milestone for the car that brought the Bugatti badge into the modern era, paving the way for the record-setting Veyron and Chiron. 7 photos



I have no idea why this pristine Bugatti showed up at Biesse Racing for a dyno run, but it doesn't even matter. What's important is that the testing session sees the mill hit its 8,700-rpm redline. Something you won't hear happen on a public road or the race track. And it's a feast for the ears since the EB 100's V12 engine starts roaring like a race-spec unit once it goes past 4,000 rpm.



Built from 1991 to 1995, the



Powered by a quad-turbo, 3.5-liter V12 engine, the EB 100 debuted with 553 horsepower, but Bugatti also launched a Super Sport variant with 603 horses. At the time of its introduction, it was among the fastest and most powerful cars in dealerships.



A race-spec version of the EB 110, dubbed LM, raced in the 1994



But enough history for today, hit the play button below to see and hear the EB 110 rev its V12 engine to mind-boggling speeds. There's also driving and onboard footage to keep you entertained.



