Autel's New EVO Nano and EVO Lite Drones Will Be Home Just in Time for Christmas

It’s been less than two months since drone manufacturer Autel Robotics announced the new EVO Nano and EVO Lite drones, its mini additions to the lineup. But even though customers have been able to preorder the drones from many authorized retailers since October, deliveries have been continuously pushed back. Now Autel reassures clients that they’ll be able to get their hands on its new products before Christmas.
Rumors so far haven’t been encouraging regarding deliveries of the new Autel EVO Nano and EVO Lite drones, with some retailers stating they’ll only reach customers in February 2022. But Autel comes to clear things up, stating that the shipping dates will change and people will be able to enjoy the drones by December. According to Maxwell Lee, the company’s general manager, as quoted by DroneDJ, factories are running at full speed to meet the production goals, and vast quantities of both the EVO Nano and EVO Lite are expected to arrive in the U.S. by this December.
Aside from making a great Christmas present for tech enthusiasts, Autel’s new mini drones offer some really competitive features on the entry-level segment. The Nano series is available in two versions, the Nano and the Nano+, and they are the first ones in their class to come with obstacle avoidance.
They weigh under 8.8 lb (250 grams) and can deliver smooth and sharp images, as well as transmit video from a distance of 6.2 miles (10 km). They both have a flight time of 28 minutes. The standard EVO Nano packs a 48MP camera that can shoot in 4K at 30 fps. If you opt for the Nano+ model, you can capture 50MP photos and you get a large f/1.9 aperture that helps with noise reduction.
The EVO Lite series also come as standard Lite and Lite+. They boast a 40-minute flight time and a 7.4-mile (12 km) transmission range for video. The Lite model packs a 50MP camera and a 1/1.28” CMOS sensor. The Lite+ comes with a 1” CMOS sensor and can shoot in 6K at 30 fps.
In terms of pricing, the drones start at $650 for the EVO Nano and $1,150 for the EVO Lite.
Aside from making a great Christmas present for tech enthusiasts, Autel’s new mini drones offer some really competitive features on the entry-level segment. The Nano series is available in two versions, the Nano and the Nano+, and they are the first ones in their class to come with obstacle avoidance.
They weigh under 8.8 lb (250 grams) and can deliver smooth and sharp images, as well as transmit video from a distance of 6.2 miles (10 km). They both have a flight time of 28 minutes. The standard EVO Nano packs a 48MP camera that can shoot in 4K at 30 fps. If you opt for the Nano+ model, you can capture 50MP photos and you get a large f/1.9 aperture that helps with noise reduction.
The EVO Lite series also come as standard Lite and Lite+. They boast a 40-minute flight time and a 7.4-mile (12 km) transmission range for video. The Lite model packs a 50MP camera and a 1/1.28” CMOS sensor. The Lite+ comes with a 1” CMOS sensor and can shoot in 6K at 30 fps.
In terms of pricing, the drones start at $650 for the EVO Nano and $1,150 for the EVO Lite.