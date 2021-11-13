Pagani Celebrates Ten Years of the Huayra at Riyadh Car Show

It's now been ten years since the Huayra became the world's most eloquent tongue twister and the most extreme Pagani ever. Now the company is celebrating it on the eve of introducing its successor.
Held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the car show starts on November 18th and concludes on the 28th. It has become one of the most celebrated of its kind in a short time. The inclusion of this special Pagani showcase only furthers its notoriety.
Nine different Pagani models will be featured including a unique selection of iconic Hurayas. That list is short but staggering. It includes the Huarya Coupe, a Huryra Roadster, a Huryra BC, and its Roadster sibling as well as a Huryra Imola.
Those six cars alone are worth well over $15 million dollars. The Huayra Imola for example was last valued at more than $5 million on its own. It uses an 827 horsepower twin-turbocharged V12 to help it reach speeds of more than 230 miles per hour.
Just four examples of the Pagani Huayra Imola exist. Each of them is built to be a racetrack-only technology testbed for the brand to develop future products with.
In addition to the Huayras on display, Pagani is bringing its original supercar the Zonda to the party as well. Four different Zondas will be there actually.
Among them will be a Zonda F, a Zonda C12, a Zonda HP Barchetta, and the bonkers Zonda Aether. The Aether might be the wildest Zonda ever with a price tag of nearly $7 million on its own. Of course, it is just one of one so that almost makes sense.
We're excited too at the thought of Pagani potentially releasing some new information on the car that will succeed the Huayra at the show. It would be fitting that it would be revealed to some degree as the rest of its family is gathered together.
