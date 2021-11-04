Alpine's Metaverse Incursion Was to Create a Car No One Will Ever Drive

When I wrote about Alpine’s attempt to enter the metaverse, Facebook was yet to change its name to Meta. Hopeful for a broader interpretation of the word, I looked for the help of the Marvel universe, but it was in vain: Alpine’s new car really is for virtual worlds only.
The teaser was really similar to a rendering Arseny Kostromin created and named Alpine GTA. Sadly, it was the only right bet that my previous article contained. Based on the A110, it would not be that hard to develop and sell a few units. However, Alpine plans to do that with a different sort of work: five different liveries for the car Kostromin created. They are already being auctioned as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) at the OpenSea.io NFT platform. The auction started on November 3 and ends on November 5.
For the virtual art collectors that may decide to spend their money on these liveries, they were created by Alpine’s design team. You can see all of them in the gallery we have created for this article. One of them is inspired by the Alpine F1 car, and another one is the GTA in Alpine blue, just like the Russian designer conceived it.
Alpine seems to be particularly proud for having taken the design work of Kostromin and transforming it into five NFTs with minimal tweaks. The company said it was the first European brand to offer a new concept exclusively as this digital asset.
Thanks to a partnership Alpine made with Animoca Brands, the owners of these five NFTs will be able to race them in the REVV Racing, “the world’s first skill-based action arcade racing simulation game on blockchain.” We hope the buyers get the game when they win the auctions.
For everyone else that ever expected to see these GTAs in the real world, that’s really disappointing news. Each car brand has its own way of dealing with an increasingly more restricting world towards automobiles. Nonetheless, keeping them exclusively in a metaverse seems almost like just giving up on them altogether.
