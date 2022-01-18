Modern AMC Eagle Blends Subaru Outback With Durango DNA for New Woodie Style

American Motors Corporation has not been around for some time. Since back in 1988, to be more precise. But its legacy still lingers on in the heart and minds of fans. And of virtual artists.
As far as the latter are concerned, it seems there is a big attraction towards imagining different takes on a quirky 1980s representative from the AMC lineup. That would be the AMC Eagle. A compact four-wheel drive passenger car, and a model with many body styles: two-door coupe/hatchback/convertible, four-door sedan, and a station wagon.
While not referred to as such at the time, today AMC’s Eagle is widely regarded as among the originators of the crossover vehicle trend. And that legacy makes it a natural darling of the imaginative part of the automotive world. One virtual artist even came up with consecutive makeovers last month!
Now, Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, is back with yet another Hagerty-sponsored “What If” episode. One focused on the estate version of AMC’s quirky Eagle. And we do not mind it a bit, as this equally odd transformation is more than befitting.
Of course, given the credentials, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. After all, the CGI expert nabbed an unsuspecting Subaru Outback. And then he shook its design mind out the body for a mashup of vintage AMC Eagle cues and modern Dodge Durango DNA (the rear lights, for example). The result is uncannily screaming 1980s nuttiness, as it even comes complete with a Woodie atmosphere.
Now, given that Subaru Outbacks already exist (along with a myriad of other lifted wagons), it’s safe to imagine that an AMC Eagle revival is not around the corner. Even if the artist thinks a “lifted, 4x4 family sedan (or hatchback, or wagon) made by the now extinct AMC, offered as an alternative to big, gas-guzzling SUVs” might be a good CGI idea...
