Ford F-100 Eluminator Raptor Is a Quick Off-Road Rendering Lost in EV Translation

Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has apparently returned to messing up with classic designs. But there is still a modern twist to his latest “quick” creation. And for a pixel master that’s in love with classics from the 1980s and 1990s, he sure loves adding contemporary styling ideas on top of vintage bodies.Anyway, this oldish-looking Ford F-100 might signal a return to old-school form. But it’s only an apparent retreat into the world of vintage cars and trucks. This is because we are dealing with Ford’s F-100 Eluminator concept . It looks like an old 1978 F-100 pickup truck, but it’s an all-electric custom restomod wonder. Complete with a newcrate motor borrowed from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and including both the battery-electric powertrain and twin front/rear electric traction motors.Only that in this new Ford Performance retail guise (online or at local dealers), it arrived at the party sporting 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. (430 Nm) of torque. And, according to the Blue Oval division, it sold out pretty quickly Back to the CGI expert’s latest project. The news of the F-100 Eluminator’s introduction got either lost in EV translation or the mail. And it seems only now was it uncovered and primed for a quick digital transformation. Luckily, the Raptor morphing hasn’t implied a lot of virtual altering. So, classic F-100 aficionados might give it a hall pass for subtlety.On the other hand, overlanding and off-road fans should also be pleased with the changes. After all, they should strike a desert balance exactly where needed. With a suspension lift kit, beefier and smaller diameter beadlock wheels, chunky all-terrain tires, and a few decals or skid plates to showcase who’s Raptor boss. All in all, not bad at all for anyone who fancies classic styling and modern oomph.