Ford F-100 Eluminator Raptor Is a Quick Off-Road Rendering Lost in EV Translation

Back in early November 2021, the SEMA Show was all the rage. And it was a massive custom aficionado’s delight. So huge that some concepts are still making the virtual rounds even now.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has apparently returned to messing up with classic designs. But there is still a modern twist to his latest “quick” creation. And for a pixel master that’s in love with classics from the 1980s and 1990s, he sure loves adding contemporary styling ideas on top of vintage bodies.
Anyway, this oldish-looking Ford F-100 might signal a return to old-school form. But it’s only an apparent retreat into the world of vintage cars and trucks. This is because we are dealing with Ford’s F-100 Eluminator concept. It looks like an old 1978 F-100 pickup truck, but it’s an all-electric custom restomod wonder. Complete with a new EV crate motor borrowed from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and including both the battery-electric powertrain and twin front/rear electric traction motors.
Only that in this new Ford Performance retail guise (online or at local dealers), it arrived at the party sporting 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. (430 Nm) of torque. And, according to the Blue Oval division, it sold out pretty quickly.
Back to the CGI expert’s latest project. The news of the F-100 Eluminator’s introduction got either lost in EV translation or the mail. And it seems only now was it uncovered and primed for a quick digital transformation. Luckily, the Raptor morphing hasn’t implied a lot of virtual altering. So, classic F-100 aficionados might give it a hall pass for subtlety.
On the other hand, overlanding and off-road fans should also be pleased with the changes. After all, they should strike a desert balance exactly where needed. With a suspension lift kit, beefier and smaller diameter beadlock wheels, chunky all-terrain tires, and a few decals or skid plates to showcase who’s Raptor boss. All in all, not bad at all for anyone who fancies classic styling and modern oomph.
Anyway, this oldish-looking Ford F-100 might signal a return to old-school form. But it’s only an apparent retreat into the world of vintage cars and trucks. This is because we are dealing with Ford’s F-100 Eluminator concept. It looks like an old 1978 F-100 pickup truck, but it’s an all-electric custom restomod wonder. Complete with a new EV crate motor borrowed from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and including both the battery-electric powertrain and twin front/rear electric traction motors.
Only that in this new Ford Performance retail guise (online or at local dealers), it arrived at the party sporting 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. (430 Nm) of torque. And, according to the Blue Oval division, it sold out pretty quickly.
Back to the CGI expert’s latest project. The news of the F-100 Eluminator’s introduction got either lost in EV translation or the mail. And it seems only now was it uncovered and primed for a quick digital transformation. Luckily, the Raptor morphing hasn’t implied a lot of virtual altering. So, classic F-100 aficionados might give it a hall pass for subtlety.
On the other hand, overlanding and off-road fans should also be pleased with the changes. After all, they should strike a desert balance exactly where needed. With a suspension lift kit, beefier and smaller diameter beadlock wheels, chunky all-terrain tires, and a few decals or skid plates to showcase who’s Raptor boss. All in all, not bad at all for anyone who fancies classic styling and modern oomph.