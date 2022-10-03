Slammed Third-Gen Chevy Nova Morphs Into Widebody Ute, Hauls CGI Harley Cruiser

In his spare CGI time, this pixel master usually dabbles with derelict, quirky, and sometimes monster digital automotive builds. When he is in the workshop, he actually builds stuff that truly belongs in the most niched areas of the Hot Rod category. And, sometimes, the latter takes up all of his free time.But every now and then, the author returns to the virtual world for something cool. And, among crazy supercharged or twin-turbo Jeep Gladiators, his CGI-to-reality 2JZ-swapped 1959 Edsel station wagon, Ford Mustangs or Chevy Corvairs, there is always another Nova lurking around. Just like it happened just recently, twice.The previous, derelict and slammed wide-fender Chevy Nova had virtual carbon fiber and gold attire – yet it did not feel even light blue for a moment, despite its CGI paintjob, since it had a nasty little secret. Now, the third-generation Chevy Nova passion continues to spiral out of Hot and Rat Rod control in the best possible way, especially if you are one of those folks who think both two-and four-wheeled stuff are equally cool.So, what we have here is yet another 1968 to 1974 small automobile (once known as the Chevrolet Chevy II) that eschews any characterization and regular CGI conventions. This is because it is a Nova coupe utility (Ute) designed to fulfill any slammed and widebody feisty promises while also turning into a dream pickup truck “to haul your Harley, so when you're done cruising, you can go cruising again.”Sounds pretty neat, right? Especially since the hood exhaust, massive Hoosier tires, and deep-dish steelies also suggest that after you unload the cruiser and go cruising, the significant other could use this hauler as a quarter-mile dragstrip sensation, too!