Digital VW Golf Mk3 Tesla Restomod Strips Naked, Reveals It Has No EV Shame at All

‘Inktober’ – the month-long art challenge envisioned by artist Jake Parker, which has evolved into a global phenomenon, has taken everyone and everything by storm.
And that includes a raft of virtual automotive designers, although not all of them adhered to the focus of “improving skill and developing positive drawing habits.” As such, some decided against drawing and coloring like kids, and instead focused on their already established 3D skills while marginally touching on the art challenge’s subject by way of quick-thought liveries.
One such example comes from Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar. visual_ (now going as richter.cgi) on social media. Now, he has decided that his eleventh sample for ‘Inktober’ should represent a little throwback to a previous digital project he envisioned back in early 2022. Well, dear Volkswagen purists, you should all prepare to brace yourselves.
This is because the author’s Tesla-swapped EV racing Volkswagen Golf Mk3 electro restomod that “no one asked for” is back for another swing at ICE traditionalists who would immediately start running amuck crying outrage at the sight of this little monster. Others, on the other hand, might welcome it with open arms – especially on the account of the tough times the Golf is going through, with Tesla Model Y outselling the iconic nameplate at home in Germany, and all!
Anyway, as we said, the EV Volkswagen Golf Mk3 restomod has a proper ‘Inktober’ livery, as well as the desire to digitally strip naked and show off the electro internals. Frankly, judging by the way it was portrayed, it feels exactly like a little spaceship going in for maintenance at an orbital docking station! But maybe that’s just me. On the other hand, I would also not mind (at all) having a go at the local racetrack in this little monster, especially if it would have the EV oomph of a Tesla Plaid (1,020 hp!) hidden under that quick-swap virtual body!
One such example comes from Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar. visual_ (now going as richter.cgi) on social media. Now, he has decided that his eleventh sample for ‘Inktober’ should represent a little throwback to a previous digital project he envisioned back in early 2022. Well, dear Volkswagen purists, you should all prepare to brace yourselves.
This is because the author’s Tesla-swapped EV racing Volkswagen Golf Mk3 electro restomod that “no one asked for” is back for another swing at ICE traditionalists who would immediately start running amuck crying outrage at the sight of this little monster. Others, on the other hand, might welcome it with open arms – especially on the account of the tough times the Golf is going through, with Tesla Model Y outselling the iconic nameplate at home in Germany, and all!
Anyway, as we said, the EV Volkswagen Golf Mk3 restomod has a proper ‘Inktober’ livery, as well as the desire to digitally strip naked and show off the electro internals. Frankly, judging by the way it was portrayed, it feels exactly like a little spaceship going in for maintenance at an orbital docking station! But maybe that’s just me. On the other hand, I would also not mind (at all) having a go at the local racetrack in this little monster, especially if it would have the EV oomph of a Tesla Plaid (1,020 hp!) hidden under that quick-swap virtual body!