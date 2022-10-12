Check Out This Badass 1965 Mustang Fastback Pro-Touring Build That Started as a Shell

In 1965, the blue oval revolutionized the American automotive industry with a new Mustang. Aiming to expand its target niche, the 1965 Mustang came with a series of changes that made it possible to get groceries and still enjoy the brute force of a muscle car.
Fifty-seven years later, the 1965 Mustang Fastback is nothing close to a grocery-getter. If anything, minty preserved versions of the iconic muscle cars spend the rest of their retirement days under a tarp or hidden in a garage waiting for the next classic car show.
They don’t come cheap. Two months ago, a 1965 Mustang Fastback was listed on eBay for at least $17,000.
Sean of AutotopiaLA recently featured a badass Pro-Touring 1965 Mustang Fastback built by Sharpe Automotive in Orange County.
“It was just a shell, no interior, motor, or anything. It had a bunch of parts that came with it we actually got rid of and started over,” James of Sharpe Automotive introduced the ’65 Fastback Mustang.
The folks at Sharpe Automotive added a subframe on the rear. It has a four-link suspension at the back with a track bar. Everything at the front is still in stock.
The 1965 Mustang Fastback initially came with a 302 stroker, but they swapped it for a 347 small block which James pegs at about 500 hp (507 ps). They paired the engine to a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission to harness all that power.
Behind the wheel, the 1965 Mustang Fastback sounds brutal, and even more with the cutout open.
“It’s funny, like I know a lot of people nowadays are in this power age where people want more power than a lot of them to know how to drive. This is like that fun kind of power, where you can really map the throttle and just have fun with it,” Sean said after a few pulls with the cutout open on the 1965 Mustang Fastback.
We recommend catching some brutal ripping action out of this 1965 Mustang Fastback in the video below.
PS: It’s a real-deal smile maker.
They don’t come cheap. Two months ago, a 1965 Mustang Fastback was listed on eBay for at least $17,000.
Sean of AutotopiaLA recently featured a badass Pro-Touring 1965 Mustang Fastback built by Sharpe Automotive in Orange County.
“It was just a shell, no interior, motor, or anything. It had a bunch of parts that came with it we actually got rid of and started over,” James of Sharpe Automotive introduced the ’65 Fastback Mustang.
The folks at Sharpe Automotive added a subframe on the rear. It has a four-link suspension at the back with a track bar. Everything at the front is still in stock.
The 1965 Mustang Fastback initially came with a 302 stroker, but they swapped it for a 347 small block which James pegs at about 500 hp (507 ps). They paired the engine to a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission to harness all that power.
Behind the wheel, the 1965 Mustang Fastback sounds brutal, and even more with the cutout open.
“It’s funny, like I know a lot of people nowadays are in this power age where people want more power than a lot of them to know how to drive. This is like that fun kind of power, where you can really map the throttle and just have fun with it,” Sean said after a few pulls with the cutout open on the 1965 Mustang Fastback.
We recommend catching some brutal ripping action out of this 1965 Mustang Fastback in the video below.
PS: It’s a real-deal smile maker.