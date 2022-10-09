Once a Mach 1, Always a Mach 1: 1970 Mustang Undergoes Sad Transformation, Needs Help

Mach 1 is one of the most desirable models in the Ford Mustang world, and it doesn’t make any sense to discuss the reasons.
However, what everybody certainly knows is that a Mach 1 in tip-top shape typically sells for quite a lot of money, especially if it continues to be entirely original.
The 1970 Mach 1 that eBay seller hotrod651 has recently listed online, however, is becoming more of a regular fastback as part of a transformation that could make some people sad.
The owner says the Mach 1 was purchased a long time ago, but given it was “just a stripped-down shell,” they used a rusty 1970 fastback to put the car back on its wheels. In other words, the rough fastback was used as a donor to save the Mach 1, but of course, it kind of killed off its original magic just for the sake of keeping the car alive.
The seller has a detailed description on eBay as to what has already been changed and what hasn’t, but at first glance, it looks like returning to the Mach 1 setup is still entirely possible. Of course, it’s not going to be an easy project, but someone who loves Mach 1s knows that a fully restored example would be worth quite a small fortune when completed.
The engine under the hood is a 351 (5.7-liter) 2-barrel, and according to the seller, it turns over by hand. This means the V8 isn’t locked up at this point, so in theory, it could still be saved with a little work.
As a Mach 1, there’s no doubt this Mustang deserves a return to its roots, so hopefully, whoever buys the car wouldn’t go further with the standard fastback transformation. The auction is currently underway, with the top offer reaching $7,000. A reserve is not in place this time.
