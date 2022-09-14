Yes, This 1970 Mustang Is a Mach 1, And No, It Doesn’t Really Matter Anymore

The Mach 1 needs no presentation, as every car aficionado knows precisely what this nameplate means not only for Ford but for the entire automotive industry as well.
With an impressive fanbase across the entire world, the Mach 1 was born in 1969 and rapidly turned the Mustang GT into an obsolete offering. Its early sales were totally impressive: close to 72,500 units found a new owner in the first year on the market (versus around 5,400 Mustang GTs).
With Mach 1 becoming such a legend, fans across the world would die for a chance to just take an original model for a spin. At the same time, collectors are willing to spend a small fortune on an example in tip-top shape, only to park it in their garages.
And yet, some people still let these gems under the clear sky, letting them turn into useless piles of metal that can hardly be saved.
Enter this 1970 Mustang Mach 1 that rolled off the assembly lines with a 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet under the hood.
Parked in the back side of a field at some point during the ‘80s, the car obviously comes in a very, very rough shape. In fact, it’s hard to even call this Mach 1 car, as it’s more of a frame equipped with a series of extras.
We’ll let the photos speak for themselves, but it’s still important to review the facts, all confirmed by the attached Marti report. The car left the factory painted in Calypso Coral and with a black knit vinyl interior. It was fitted with a black hood stripe, power brakes on the front, power steering, AM radio, and a tachometer.
Selling without a reserve as part of the auction published by seller hotrod651, this Mach 1 can still find a new home, as 4 people are now fighting to give it a second chance. The top offer gets close to $1,600.
