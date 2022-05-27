1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spent 40 Years on a Field, Comes With Shelby Goodies

Seeing a classic car come out of long-term storage is a beautiful thing. Especially if the vehicle in question was kept in a good environment. Sadly, many classics don't get that lucky and spend decades sitting out in the open. This 1969 Ford Mustang is one of those cars. And after 40 years of exposure to the elements, it's hoping to find a new owner that will put it back on its feet.
Located in Silver Creek, Mississippi, this Mustang was parked for good back in 1982, after only 13 years on public roads. The owner says it ran when he parked it, but that makes no difference now because the engine under the hood is most likely stuck after four decades with not a single sip of gasoline.
Not surprisingly, the car is in pretty bad shape. It's really difficult to find a body panel that's straight (maybe the hood?), while the body shows signs of three different paint jobs, so it's difficult to identify the color it came in from the factory.
On the flip side, it has a surprisingly low amount of rust for a vehicle that's been sitting outside for so long. The frame's condition is unknown with no pictures or info to run by.
Just like the exterior, the interior needs a full rebuild but appears to be complete for the most part. The mill under the hood is a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor V8, which Ford offered with either a two- or four-barrel carburetor for the 1969 model year.
The former came with 250 horsepower on tap, while the latter generated 290 horses. The engine looks original and complete at first glance, but it will probably require a rebuild to run again. It mates to a three-speed automatic gearbox.
The seller doesn't provide many details about this field find but does say that it comes with a replacement passenger-side window. He's also including Shelby side scoops in the deal, while the dashboard is already fitted with Shelby gauges. And yes, those incredibly ugly wheels, which aren't original, are included as well.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "darkbreed2000," this Mach 1 has attracted a high bid of $6,766 with about two more days to go. It's a no-reserve sale, so the highest bid gets it no matter the price. Do you think this Mustang is worth saving? Let me know in the comments.
