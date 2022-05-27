1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spent 40 Years on a Field, Comes With Shelby Goodies

More on this:

1 Don't Tell Santa, but This 1969 Ford Mustang Has Been a Bad Boy

2 One-Dollar 1969 Ford Team Mustang Drag Car Is Now a Racing Icon, And for Sale

3 John Wick’s Most Prized Possessions – A 1969 Mustang Boss 429 and a Puppy

4 Barn-Find 1969 Ford Mustang, Saved After 40 Years, Hides Signs of Life Under the Hood

5 Fake 1969 Ford Mustang from India Based on Hyundai Is so Bad It's Good