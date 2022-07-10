1969 Ford Mustang Parked for 37 Years Flexes the Performance Option Everybody Loves

The Mach 1 performance package was launched by Ford for the model year 1969, and it became an instant hit, turning other models, such as the Mustang GT, into redundant products that almost nobody wanted to buy anymore.
For example, the American carmaker sold no more, no less than 72,500 Mach 1 models in the first year on the market, while the GT dropped to just a little over 5,000 cars.
If you ever wanted to experience the magic of a genuine Mach 1, eBay seller streetroder102 has recently listed for auction what looks to be one of the most intriguing models the WWW has seen in a very long time.
While we don’t get to check out the data door plate, this looks like a real-deal Mach 1, though there’s something you need to know about the engine under the hood. The seller claims the original unit is no longer there, as the V8 that’s supposed to put the wheels in motion today is a 351 (5.7-liter) donated by a 1971 Mustang.
Parked in a shop no less than 37 years ago, this Mustang Mach 1 still comes in a very, very solid shape. The storage conditions have been close to perfect, so you don’t need to worry about rust or anything like that.
The interior is stunning, to say the least, so despite the long time of sitting, this Mach 1 continues to be a survivor in almost every single regard.
As you’d expect, it still starts and runs, but some minor fixes here and there are still required. The seller says they’ve already purchased a new gas tank, and it’ll be included in the sale.
Unsurprisingly, the battle for this Mustang is rather fierce, with close to 30 bids already recorded in just a few hours since the auction went live. The top offer at the time of writing is $40,100, and a reserve hasn’t been enabled.
