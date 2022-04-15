Time Showed No Mercy for This 1969 Mustang Mach 1, Not the End Anyway

The Mach 1 was born in 1969, and it immediately became a hit. In fact, the success of the Mustang Mach 1 was so impressive that Ford even decided to give up on the GT version for a reason that just made sense.
The total sales of the Mustang Mach 1 in 1969 got close to 72,500 units, whereas the Mustang GT didn’t even reach 5,300 cars.
The first Mach 1 could be ordered with a choice of several V8s, starting with the 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor 2-barrel developing 250 horsepower. A 4-barrel version with 290 horsepower was also available, yet the most powerful units for this model year came in the form of 390 (6.4-liter) and 428 (7.0-liter) units.
Installed on R-code Mustangs, the 428 was rated at 335 horsepower, though it goes without saying it didn’t make its way to too many units in the first place.
The Mach 1 (or better said, what’s left from it) that someone has recently posted on eBay is a very rough example of the MY 1969, coming without an engine and several other essential parts.
Its overall condition is challenging, to say the least, and in many regards, this Mach 1 is pretty close to becoming a rust bucket.
We’re not being provided with a clear look at its door plate to see if the body style code indicates 63C, but on the other hand, the VIN does confirm it’s a genuine Mach 1. The car was born as an M-code model powered by the 4-barrel version of the 351.
This Mach 1 has most likely been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky, so restoring it wouldn’t be easy. However, this doesn’t mean anything anyway, as the car is still hoping for a full restoration.
Its rough shape doesn’t mean the Mustang is selling for cheap. eBay seller marin1102 hopes they can get $9,000 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled.
The first Mach 1 could be ordered with a choice of several V8s, starting with the 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor 2-barrel developing 250 horsepower. A 4-barrel version with 290 horsepower was also available, yet the most powerful units for this model year came in the form of 390 (6.4-liter) and 428 (7.0-liter) units.
Installed on R-code Mustangs, the 428 was rated at 335 horsepower, though it goes without saying it didn’t make its way to too many units in the first place.
The Mach 1 (or better said, what’s left from it) that someone has recently posted on eBay is a very rough example of the MY 1969, coming without an engine and several other essential parts.
Its overall condition is challenging, to say the least, and in many regards, this Mach 1 is pretty close to becoming a rust bucket.
We’re not being provided with a clear look at its door plate to see if the body style code indicates 63C, but on the other hand, the VIN does confirm it’s a genuine Mach 1. The car was born as an M-code model powered by the 4-barrel version of the 351.
This Mach 1 has most likely been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky, so restoring it wouldn’t be easy. However, this doesn’t mean anything anyway, as the car is still hoping for a full restoration.
Its rough shape doesn’t mean the Mustang is selling for cheap. eBay seller marin1102 hopes they can get $9,000 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled.