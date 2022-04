Time Showed No Mercy for This 1969 Mustang Mach 1, Not the End Anyway

The total sales of the Mustang Mach 1 in 1969 got close to 72,500 units, whereas the Mustang GT didn’t even reach 5,300 cars.The first Mach 1 could be ordered with a choice of several V8s, starting with the 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor 2-barrel developing 250 horsepower. A 4-barrel version with 290 horsepower was also available, yet the most powerful units for this model year came in the form of 390 (6.4-liter) and 428 (7.0-liter) units.Installed on R-code Mustangs, the 428 was rated at 335 horsepower, though it goes without saying it didn’t make its way to too many units in the first place.The Mach 1 (or better said, what’s left from it) that someone has recently posted on eBay is a very rough example of the MY 1969, coming without an engine and several other essential parts.Its overall condition is challenging, to say the least, and in many regards, this Mach 1 is pretty close to becoming a rust bucket.We’re not being provided with a clear look at its door plate to see if the body style code indicates 63C, but on the other hand, the VIN does confirm it’s a genuine Mach 1. The car was born as an M-code model powered by the 4-barrel version of the 351.This Mach 1 has most likely been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky, so restoring it wouldn’t be easy. However, this doesn’t mean anything anyway, as the car is still hoping for a full restoration.Its rough shape doesn’t mean the Mustang is selling for cheap. eBay seller marin1102 hopes they can get $9,000 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled.