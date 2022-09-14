Low-Mile 2009 Ducati 848 Looks Almost Impeccable, Could Be Yours to Cherish and Enjoy

Between lightness and pavement-scorching power, this Bolognese monstrosity offers the best of both worlds.
Essentially a downsized 1098, Ducati’s exceptional 848 is a machine praised by the press and everyday riders alike. The exemplar we’re about to look at belongs to the 2009 model-year, and it comes with approximately 2k miles (3,200 km) on the clock. First things first, let’s take a minute to discuss this creature’s technical specifications.
Underneath its sexy fairings, the Duc houses an 849cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin coupled with a six-speed transmission. The desmodromic DOHC powerplant boasts four valves per cylinder, 12:1 compression, and a Marelli EFI with elliptical throttle bodies. In the region of 10,000 rpm, this bad boy will go about producing up to 134 liquid-cooled stallions at the crankshaft.
On the other hand, a peak torque output numbering 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) is going to occur at around 8,250 spins. As soon as it makes contact with the asphalt, the engine’s oomph can translate into a searing top speed of 166 mph (267 kph). Flanking the twin-cylinder mill is a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end sits on 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down Showa forks.
At the rear, suspension-related affairs are the responsibility of a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage. For plentiful stopping power, the 848 makes use of dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and radial four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper out back. Lastly, Ducati’s predator weighs in at 370 pounds (168 kg) without fluids.
The stunning 2009 MY 848 presented in these photos is making its way to auction equipped with fresh motor oil and a brand-new battery! You may find this specimen listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and the bidding deadline is set for Monday, September 19. For the time being, one would need about six grand to take the lead, as the top bid is registered at $5,400.
