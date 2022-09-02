It’s a Shame a Legend Like This 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Ended Up in Such a Terrible Shape

The Mach 1 is a model that needs no introduction, and for collectors across the world, it’s the kind of car that has a well-deserved place in their heated garages.
But while connoisseurs treat a Mach 1 just like a baby, other people out there let these cars rot under the clear sky, with the metal obviously forced to deal with the most extreme conditions.
It’s no surprise that, more often than not, these legendary models end up struggling with the invasion of rust, with some of their parts eventually being donated to other siblings that do have a chance to get back on the road.
This 1970 Ford Mach 1 is just living proof in this regard.
It’s not hard to figure out this Mach 1 has been struggling to pass the test of time lately. Likely sitting for quite a long time, the Mach has been stripped out of several important parts, so it comes not only without a hood (another one is available as an extra) but also without an engine and a transmission.
We don’t have a look at the door plate to see if the “63C” code is there (this is the easiest way to confirm a Mustang is a genuine Mach 1), but eBay seller mustmach1kevin has attached a Marti report that does confirm this highly desirable package.
The car rolled off the assembly lines of the Metuchen plant with a 351 (5.7-liter) 2-barrel engine under the hood, but as said, the V8 is no longer around today.
At some level, saving this Mach 1 is still possible, though it goes without saying the job is going to be a major challenge even for professional restorers. The good thing is that the Mach 1 is being sold at no reserve, and given two bids have already been received, there’s a chance the car will have a new home at the end of the auction.
