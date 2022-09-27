The Owner Got into Trouble: 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Ends Up Parked for Years, Rare Find

More on this:

1 Yes, This 1970 Mustang Is a Mach 1, And No, It Doesn’t Really Matter Anymore

2 It’s a Shame a Legend Like This 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Ended Up in Such a Terrible Shape

3 Heavily CGI-Modernized 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Features Bronco Eyes, and More

4 The World Should Be Ashamed This 1972 Mustang Mach 1 Ended Up in Such Horrible Condition

5 1969 Ford Mustang Parked for 37 Years Flexes the Performance Option Everybody Loves