The Owner Got into Trouble: 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Ends Up Parked for Years, Rare Find

Discussing the legacy of the Mach 1 is pretty much just a waste of time, so let’s just stick to the basics. A Mach 1 in tip-top shape can sell for a lot of money, especially if it continues to be entirely original.
The 1969 example that we have here is far from the dream of collectors out there, but on the other hand, it may actually be just a rough diamond that deserves more attention.
As anyone can easily tell by simply checking out the pics provided by eBay seller cash4carz, this Mach 1 comes with rusty metal, though at a quick inspection, everything should be fixable as part of a full restoration.
The history of the car shows how it ended up in storage.
The second owner purchased the car back in 1978, but as it turns out, they “got into some trouble,” so they were no longer allowed to drive it. No further specifics have been offered, but the “allowed” part seems to suggest some kind of legal issues, possibly with law enforcement.
Anyway, the car ended up in storage back in 1980, just two years after it was purchased. It was occasionally taken outside, once or twice every year, we’re being told, but other than that, it’s been sitting inside for most of the time.
The current owner says the car has already received a series of fixes recently, so the Ford Mustang Mach 1 runs and drives, but on the other hand, it’s very clear that a full restoration is the only way to go anyway.
The Marti report confirms it’s a Mach 1 (code 63C has been confirmed as well on the door plate), and as it turns out, it’s actually quite a rare example. It’s one of just 1,559 units with the same paint and trim codes, though it is worth knowing if this Mustang left the factory finished in Raven Black.
The bidding is currently underway, with the top offer reaching $20,000.
