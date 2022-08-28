This 1967 Ford Mustang Is a True Fastback, a True Barn Find, a True Survivor

The grocery-getting version of the Mustang in 1967 was the T-code model, as it was fitted with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder developing just 120 horsepower.
But as it happened on the previous model years, Ford offered the pony with several other more powerful options, including a 289 (4.7-liter) available in multiple configurations.
The most popular for this model year was the C-code Mustang, which was powered by a 2-barrel version of the engine and rated at 200 horsepower. Regardless of the engine, however, what made the Mustang such an adorned appearance was the fastback body style.
The Mustang that eBay seller ekirby217 has recently listed online for auction was also born with a 289 under the hood, and despite being a barn find, the same engine is still in there. In other words, the original 289 is still in charge of putting the wheels in motion, and the seller guarantees it looks good and there are no signs of the V8 being stuck.
No information has been offered on the barn find bit, but at first glance, the car requires the typical work, also in terms of metal. But on the other hand, the seller says the fastback comes with so many other new parts, including seat covers, new emblems, a new gas tank, and so on. In other words, the restoration process has already been jump-started, so at the end of the day, bringing the pony back to a tip-top shape may not be as hard as it seemed at first.
The bidding for this Mustang fastback is currently underway, but at this point, the top offer is at a little over $1,000. Of course, there’s a very good chance the top offer will go higher in the coming days before the auction comes to an end, but the Internet will have to do much better in order to unlock the reserve.
