British Duo Set New 'Donuts-Around-Wheeling-Bike in 60 Seconds' Guinness World Record

On average, one such spectacular donut-around-the-wheeling-bike takes about six seconds to complete. Or, at least, that's how long it took Paul Swift and Jonny Davies, a pair of world-class stuntmen who teamed up to set the record.
Paul Swift is the current holder of another Guinness World Record – The tightest parallel park in an electric car. As for Jonny Davies, his name is also in the Guinness Hall of fame for a breathtaking feat.
He is the fastest rider on this planet to perform a handlebar wheelie. If you're wondering what that is, look at Jonny's YouTube Channel and see the record-setting stunt. I'll drop the numbers here: over 109 mph (175 kph) with bot feet hanging over the up-in-the-air front wheel.
Guinness World Records just released the videos about the duo donuts-wheelie act, performed during the British Motor Show last weekend. Since the acrobatic run was linked to Paul Swift (who set another record of parallel parking in a tight spot), Guinness compiled both records into one video (it's at the end of this article). Click play to see the donuts' performance (at the 1:20 mark).
Paul Swift's other record, the spinning act also saw two attempts from the stunt team. The 60-second mark counted for "just" eight donuts on the first go. However, a second try would see the yellow Ford Mustang, with Paul behind the wheel, raising that number to ten circles around the prancing Jonny-ridden Kawasaki.
The 2022 edition was a most special British Motor Show, with four Guinness World Records in just as many days. Both feats were set by professional stunt pilots, two behind the wheel (Paul Swift) and the other two in a car-motorcycle combo (Paul Swift and Jonny Davies). Each performer is a champion in their trade, with multiple national title wins.
The motorcycle used in this act is Jonny's weapon of choice for his numerous championship-winning stunts. The modified Kawasaki ZX-R6 has several conversions to allow the rider to complete his antics. Most noticeable is the cut-off gas tank – which also serves as a "front seat" – but there are other, more exciting additions.
The hand brake for the rear wheel is a curious, very clever gimmick. A typical motorcycle has a hand brake for the front wheel, while the other stops with a foot-operated brake. However, since some specific acts require the rider's feet to be someplace else, a specially designed braking system was devised.
dual radial brake calipers on the back wheel allow for better brake response and overall improved bike control.
Also, a titanium plate protects the bike's rear from damage when scraping the track (sometimes at high speeds). A crash cage attached to the tubular steel frame completes the picture of this peculiar motorbike.
In closing this article, it is worth mentioning that Jonny Davies will attempt to break his Guinness World Record this year. We are talking about the handlebar wheelie speed record, not the newly-set donuts feat. Keep an eye on him for more exhilarating antics! In the meantime, check his Facebook page for a POV video of him holding a wheelie while Paul Swift drifts around.
